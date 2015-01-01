पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बारां में 100 साल की हुई शहरी सरकार:6 के मुकाबले 60 वार्ड, जनसंख्या 15 हजार से बढ़कर 1 लाख 40 हजार पहुंची

बारां18 मिनट पहले
  • 1920 में बारां में बनी थी नगरपालिका, 2009 में बनी नगर परिषद
  • 1991 में जिला मुख्यालय बनने पर बढ़ा बारां का स्वरूप

शहर की सरकार नगर परिषद के चुनाव 11 दिसंबर को होंगे। चुनाव को लेकर दो दिन से फार्म भरे जा रहे हैं। बारां में 100 साल पहले 1920 में बारां में नगरपालिका बनी थी। इनके बाद 2009 में नगर परिषद बनी है। आजादी के पहले से लेकर अब तक बारां ने कई उतार-चढ़ाव देखे हैं। समय के साथ शहर का स्वरूप लगातार बदल रहा है। सन 1991 में जिला बनने के बाद से सुविधाओं में भी बढ़ोतरी हो रही है।

पूर्व सभापति कैलाश पारस बताते हैं कि आजादी के पहले 5-6 वार्ड ही थे। उस समय जनसंख्या भी 15 हजार के करीब रही होगी। साल 2009 में नगर परिषद बनी, तब 40 वार्ड थे। फिर बढ़कर 45 वार्ड हुए, अब 60 वार्ड हो गए हैं। शहर का स्वरूप लगातार बढ़ रहा है।

व्यापार महासंघ अध्यक्ष ललितमोहन खंडेलवाल का कहना है कि आजादी से पहले 6 वार्ड थे। करीब 15 हजार की जनसंख्या थी। शहर लगातार बढ़ रहा है। जिला बनने के बाद यहां लगातार कॉलोनी बढ़ रही है। अब जनसंख्या के साथ वार्ड बढ़े हैं। नगर परिषद में वार्ड 60 हो चुके हैं।

शहर की सरकार को भले ही 100 साल का समय हो चुका है, लेकिन इस अवधि में एक भी महिला सभापति नहीं चुनी गई है। इस चुनाव में पहला मौका होगा जब पहली बार महिला सभापति चुनकर पहुंचेंगी। उम्मीदवारी को लेकर कयास लगाए जा रहे हैं। वहीं कई दावेदार प्रमुख पार्टियों सहित निर्दलीय ही मैदान में उतरने को तैयार हो चुके हैं। एसडीएम रामकिशन मीणा ने बताया कि बारां नगर परिषद के सदस्य के मंगलवार को 5 उम्मीदवारों की ओर से 6 आवेदन प्राप्त हुए हैं।

यह रहा चुनाव का हाल : सबसे पहले 1920 में हीरालाल सूद बने उपाध्यक्ष
नगर परिषद के अनुसार जनवरी 1920 में बारां नगरपालिका के लिए पहली बार हुए चुनाव में हीरालाल सूद उपाध्यक्ष बने। जो जनवरी 1920 से सितंबर 1926 तक रहे। नवंबर 1943 से मार्च 1950 तक बाबू नंदकिशोर अध्यक्ष रहे। साल 2010 तक 90 साल में एक भी महिला अध्यक्ष नहीं चुनी गई। हालांकि 21 अगस्त 2004 से 15 सितंबर 2004 तक प्रेमबाई कार्यवाहक अध्यक्ष रही। साल 2010 में नगर परिषद बनने के बाद एक भी महिला सभापति नहीं बन सकी है। यानी 100 साल के समय में पहली बार यह मौका होगा कि नगर परिषद की बागडोर महिलाओं के हाथ होगी।

27 बार प्रशासकों के हाथ में रही है बारां की कमान
साल 1920 में बारां नगरपालिका बनने के बाद से 1920 तक नगर परिषद बनने तक 27 बार प्रशासकों के हाथ में कमान रही है। सबसे पहले 1956 से लेकर 1958 तक दौलत सिंह कोठारी 2 साल तक प्रशासक रहे। इस साल भी कोरोना संक्रमण के चलते अगस्त में चुनाव नहीं होने से वर्तमान में मनोज मीणा प्रशासक के रूप में काम कर रहे हैं। 20 साल से ज्यादा समय तक प्रशासक ने काम किया है।

5 साल पहले 45 वार्ड थे, तब 150 प्रत्याशियों ने आजमाया था भाग्य
जिला मुख्यालय बारां नगर परिषद की शहरी सरकार को लेकर चुनावी घमासान की तैयारियां शुरू हो गई हैं। गौरतलब है कि बारां में पांच साल पहले हुए चुनाव में 45 वार्ड थे। तब 150 प्रत्याशियों ने भाग्य आजमाया था। तब बारां में 37 हजार 385 महिला और 39 हजार 538 पुरुष मतदाता सहित कुल मतदाता 76 हजार 923 मतदाता नामांकित थे। दोनों जगह पांच साल का समय अगस्त में पूरा हो चुका है। एसडीएम रामकिशन मीना ने बताया कि परिसीमन के बाद नगर परिषद बारां में कुल 60 वार्ड हो गए हैं तथा नगर परिषद में अब 40 हजार 662 महिला और 42 हजार 473 पुरुष, 2 अन्य सहित कुल मतदाता 83 हजार 137 हैं। यानी पांच साल से अब तक 6 हजार 214 मतदाता बढ़ चुके हैं।

आबादी-क्षेत्रफल बढ़ने के साथ अतिक्रमण भी बढ़ रहा : गौतम
शहर निवासी ओमप्रकाश गौतम बताते हैं कि नगरपालिका साल 1920 में बनी थी। उस समय यहां शहर का क्षेत्रफल भी कम था। धीरे-धीरे विस्तार के साथ वार्डाें की संख्या में बढ़ोतरी हुई। तब यहां सड़क, सार्वजनिक प्रकाश आदि को लेकर परेशानी रहती थी। समय बीतने के साथ यहां व्यवस्थाओं में सुधार होता जा रहा है। शहर की सड़कें, पार्क, चौराहों को लेकर विकास हुए हैं।

आबादी बढ़ने के साथ ही अब शहर का क्षेत्रफल भी बढ़ गया है। अब भी कई ऐसे आवश्यक कार्य हैं, जिनको लेकर आमजन उम्मीद लगाए हुए हैं। झालावाड़ रोड फाटक पर आरओबी का निर्माण शुरू नहीं हो सका है। कई कॉलोनियों में अब भी कच्चे रोड होने व सार्वजनिक प्रकाश की व्यवस्था नहीं होने से समस्या जस की तस बनी हुई है। शहर के ऐतिहासिक डोल तालाब देखरेख के अभाव में शोभा खो रहा है। साथ ही डोल मेला ग्राउंड में बढ़ते अतिक्रमण, अवैध कब्जे हो रहे हैं। शहर में खैल मैदान विकसित नहीं होने खिलाड़ियों काे परेशानी हो रही है।

शहर में सुविधाएं बढ़ीं, पर व्यवस्थाएं सिकुड़ी : डाॅ. अर्जुन राजावत
वरिष्ठ सर्जन डॉ. अर्जुन सिंह राजावत बताते हैं कि बारां में नगरपालिका करीब सौ साल पहले बनी थी। पहले यहां अधिकांश सड़कें कच्ची होती थी, रोडलाइट आदि को लेकर खास व्यवस्थाएं नहीं थी। चौराहों व पार्क भी इतने विकसित नहीं थे। समय बीतने के साथ ही यहां सुविधाएं भी बढ़ रही हैं। यहां जिला अस्पताल सहित मिनी सचिवालय, एसपी कार्यालय, जिला न्यायालय आदि बने हैं।

अधिकांश जगह पक्की सड़कें, रोडलाइट आदि सुविधाएं होने लगी हैं। व्यस्ततम कोटा रोड पर ओवरब्रिज, सड़कों का चाैड़ाईकरण आदि विकास कार्य होने से लोगों को राहत मिल रही है। वहीं शहर के चौराहों व पार्काें का भी सौंदर्यीकरण हुआ है, लेकिन अब भी कई आवश्यकताएं हैं, जिनको लेकर इंतजाम नहीं होने से परेशानी बनी हुई है। संकरे बाजारों में आने वाले वाहनों की पार्किंग, टैक्सी पार्किंग, प्राइवेट बसों के लिए पार्किंग की व्यवस्थाएं नहीं होने से परेशानी हो रही है। लंबे अरसे से झाालावाड़ रोड तेल फैक्ट्री फाटक पर आरओबी प्रस्तवित है। इसका निर्माण नहीं होने से हर दिन जाम से वाहन चालकों को समस्या का सामना करना पड़ रहा है।

