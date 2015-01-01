पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कृषि विभाग की सलाह:जिले में फसलों की बुवाई का 70 फीसदी कार्य पूरा कम बारिश होने से इस बार गेहूं के रकबे में गिरावट

बारांएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जहां पानी कम, वहां न करें गेहूं की बुवाई, कम सिंचाई वाली फसल बोएं

जिले में किसानों की ओर से रबी की फसलों की बुवाई की जा रही है। अभी तक जिले में कृषि विभाग की ओर से लिए गए लक्ष्य के अनुसार 70 प्रतिशत की बुवाई पूरी हो चुकी है। इस बार कृषि विभाग की ओर से 3 लाख 36 हजार 550 हैक्टेयर में रबी की बुवाई का लक्ष्य लिया गया था। इस साल जिलेभर में मानसून कमजोर रहने का प्रभाव फसलों पर भी पड़ रहा है।

इस बार बारिश कम होने के कारण जिलेभर में गेहूं के रकबे में गिरावट आई है। इस बार किसानों का कम सिंचाई वाली फसलों की ओर रुझान देखने को मिल रहा है। वहीं जिले में 3 से 4 हजार हैक्टेयर में धनिया की बुवाई हुई है। आगामी समय में इसका रकबे में बढ़ोतरी होने की संभावना है। कृषि विभाग के उपनिदेशक अतिश कुमार शर्मा ने बताया कि जिलेभर में 2 लाख 23 हजार 500 हैक्टेयर में रबी की फसलों की बुवाई हो चुकी है। इस बार कम बारिश होने से गेहूं के रकबे में गिरावट आई है, तो वहीं चने व सरसों के रकबे में बढ़ोतरी हुई है। अभी तक जिले में 89 हजार 500 हैक्टेयर में सरसों, 51 हजार 200 हैक्टेयर में चना, 33 हजार हैक्टेयर में गेहूं व 33 हजार 800 हैक्टेयर में लहसुन की बुवाई पूरी हो चुकी है। जिले में बुवाई का कार्य अभी भी जारी है।

कम बारिश का फसलों की बुवाई पर पड़ा असर
उपनिदेशक शर्मा ने बताया कि इस बार कम बारिश होने से फसलों की बुवाई पर प्रभाव पड़ा है। इस साल पिछले साल की अपेक्षा गेहूं के रकबे में काफी गिरावट देखने काे मिल रही है। विभाग की ओर से भी किसानों को सलाह दी जा रही है कि जिस क्षेत्र में पानी की कम उपलब्धता हो वहां पर गेहूं की बुवाई नहीं करे। इसकी जगह कम सिंचाई वाली फसलों की बुवाई करें।

बांध-तालाबों में पानी की उपलब्धता कम किसानों को सिंचाई में हो सकती है परेशानी
जिलेभर में पिछले साल जिले में 1 लाख 80 हजार हैक्टेयर से अधिक क्षेत्र में गेहूं की बुवाई हुई थी। लेकिन इस साल अभी तक केवल 33 हजार हैक्टेयर में बुवाई हुई है। इस साल जिले में कम बारिश होने का असर फसलों पर देखने को मिल रहा है। इस साल जिले में चना और सरसों के रकबे में बढ़ोतरी हुई है। जिलेभर में कम बारिश होने से भूजल स्तर में गिरावट आ रही है। वहीं जिले के कई बांध और तालाबों में पर्याप्त पानी की उपलब्धता भी नहीं है। ऐसे में इस बार किसानों को फसलों की सिंचाई के लिए समस्या का सामना करना पड़ सकता है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदीपावली लक्ष्मीजी की कैसी तस्वीर की पूजा करें? देवी को पूजा में गन्ना और सिंघाड़े खासतौर पर क्यों चढ़ाते हैं? - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें