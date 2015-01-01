पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

लापरवाही न बरतें:कोरोना संक्रमण का एक केस आया सामने, अब 90 केस एक्टिव

बारां4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • बदलते मौसम में सावधानी जरूरी, प्रशासन और चिकित्सा विभाग की अपील मास्क अवश्य लगाएं

त्यौहारी सीजन के चलते बाजारों में भीड़भाड़ के दौरान लापरवाही लोगों पर भारी पड़ सकती है। पिछले दिनों कोरोना संक्रमण के मामले कम आने के बाद प्रशासन, चिकित्सा विभाग व आमजन में राहत महसूस की है। बाजारों मेंं चहल-पहल व आवाजाही के दौरान कई लोग लापरवाही बरत रहे हैं। सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग की धज्जियां तो उड़ रही हैं। वहीं सड़कों, बाजारों सहित भीड़भाड़ वाली जगहों पर लोग बिना मास्क भी नजर आ रहे हैं। लापरवाही बढ़ने के साथ ही कोरोना पॉजिटिव के मामलों में बढ़ोतरी होने लगी है। ऐसे में चिकित्सा विभाग की ओर से भी लोगो को सतर्कता बरतने की सलाह दी जा रही है। चिकित्सा विभाग की ओर से जारी रिपोर्ट में मंगलवार को जिले में सिर्फ एक पॉजिटिव मरीज मिला है। वहीं जिले में तीन जनों की संदिग्ध मृत्यु से हड़कंप रहा।सीएमएचओ डॉ. संपतराज नागर ने बताया कि मंगलवार को जिले में 1 पॉजिटिव केस सामने आया है। वहीं 8 मरीज रिकवर हुए। कोरोना संक्रमण जांच के लिए 70 सेंपल भिजवाए गए हैं। सीएमएचओ डाॅ. नागर ने बताया कि अब तक कुल 1448 मरीज रिकवर हो चुके हैं। वर्तमान में 90 केस ही एक्टिव बने हुए हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअजरबैजान में शहीदों के परिवारों के लिए खाने से लेकर फंड तक जुटा रहे हैं भारतीय - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें