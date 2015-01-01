पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

तलवार व गंडासों से हमला:मामूली विवाद के बाद दो पक्षों में झगड़ा, तलवार व गंडासों से हमला, 8 जने घायल, दो कोटा रेफर

बारां3 घंटे पहले
  • दोनों पक्षों की ओर से दी गई रिपोर्ट पर पुलिस ने प्राणघातक हमले का मामला किया दर्ज

सदर थानाक्षेत्र के तुलंसा गांव में किसी बात काे लेकर दो पक्ष भिड़ गए। इस दौरान तलवार, धारदार हथियार, लाठी डंडो के हमले में दोनो पक्षों के 8 लोग घायल हो गए। सूचना मिलने पर पुलिस पहुंची। घायलों को जिला अस्पताल में भर्ती करवाया गया। वहां भी दोनों पक्षों के लोग आमने-सामने हो गए। साथ पहुंचे लोगों ने अस्पताल परिसर में हंगामा शुरू कर दिया। विवाद बढ़ने का अंदेशा देखते हुए अस्पताल में पुलिस जाप्ता तैनात किया गया। समझाइश के बाद मामला शांत करवाया। पुलिस ने अस्पताल पहुंचकर भर्ती घायलों के बयान लिए गए। गंभीर घायल दो जनों को प्राथमिक उपचार के बाद कोटा रैफर कर दिया। पुलिस ने दोनो पक्षों की रिपोर्ट पर प्राणघातक हमलें का मामला दर्ज कर जांच शुरू कर दी है।एसआई सीताराम ने बताया कि एक पक्ष के दुर्गाशंकर पुत्र नंदलाल शर्मा निवासी तुलसां की ओर से दी रिपोर्ट में बताया कि वह अपने बेटे सोनू के साथ मंगलवार सुबह खेत पर धनियां लेने के लिए गया था। खेत से सुबह करीब साढ़े 9 बजे लौट रहा था। तभी गांव के ही चंद्रमोहन, बृजमोहन, भूपेंद्र, भुवनेश, हेमंत, विजय, सुमित, गुलाबचंद धाकड़ आदि ने रोककर किसी बात को लेकर कहासुनी शुरू कर दी। इस दौरान फरियादी व उसके पुत्र पर तलवार व गंडासों धारदार हथियारों से हमला कर दिया। बीच बचाव करने आए परिजनों पर भी हमला कर दिया। जिससे उन्हें गंभीर चोटें आई हैं। दूसरे पक्ष के चंद्रमोहन धाकड़ पुत्र राधेश्याम निवासी तुलंसा ने रिपोर्ट में बताया कि वह परिजनों के साथ घर के बाहर चबूतरे पर बैठे थे। दुर्गाशंकर, पवन, नरेंद्र, योगेंद्र, महावीर, दीपक, सोनू, बृजमोहन, सचिन आए और धारदार हाथियार व लाठी से हमला कर दिया। इससे उन्हें व परिवार के सदस्याें को गंभीर चोटें आई हैं। सीआई अनीस अहमद ने बताया कि पुलिस ने दोनो पक्षों की रिपोर्ट पर प्राणघातक हमले का मामला दर्ज कर जांच शुरू कर दी है।झगड़े में यह हुए घायल पुलिस के अनुसार झगड़े में एक पक्ष से दुर्गांशंकर, पवन, दीपक, सोनू, रमेशीबाई, नरेंद्र व दूसरे पक्ष के चंद्रमोहन, सचिन, बृजमोहन गंभीर घायल हुए हैं। घायलों को एंबुलेंस व निजी वाहनों से अस्पताल में भर्ती करवाया हैं। दो जनों को कोटा रैफर किया गया हैं। सीआई अनीस अहमद ने बताया कि दोनो पक्षों के बच्चों के बीच कुछ दिन पहले मामूली कहासुनी हुई थी। इसके बाद दोनो पक्षों में सहमति भी हो गई थी। ऐसे में इसी बात को लेकर मंगलवार को लड़ाई-झगड़ा हुआ।

