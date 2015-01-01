पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

बिजली उत्पादन:अंता एनटीपीसी नए साल में 400 एकड़ में लगाएगी सोलर प्लांट

बारांएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • गैस व स्टीम के बाद सौलर ऊर्जा से भी करेगा बिजली उत्पादन
  • अंता एनटीपीसी में वर्तमान में 419.33 मेगावाट का गैस आधारित प्लांट हाे रहा संचालित, यहां है तीन गैस टरबाइन व एक स्टीम टरबाइन

(दिवेश शर्मा). एनटीपीसी अंता में अब साैर ऊर्जा से बिजली उत्पादन के लिए 90 मेगावाट क्षमता का साेलर प्लांट लगाने के लिए टेंडर प्रक्रिया की जा रही है। प्लांट करीब 400 एकड़ में स्थापित किया जाएगा। ऐसे में अंता एनटीपीसी प्लांट, गैस, स्टीम के बाद साैर ऊर्जा से भी बिजली उत्पादन करेगा। एनटीपीसी अंता की स्थापना 16 जनवरी 1987 में हुई थी।

यहां स्थापित संयंत्र की कुल क्षमता 419.33 मेगावाट है। गैस टरबाइन 3 हैं, जिनमें से प्रत्येक 88.71 मेगावाट तथा 1 स्टीम टरबाइन 153.2 मेगावाट है। संयंत्र का मुख्य ईंधन प्राकृतिक गैस है। इसको एचवीजे पाइपलाइन साउथ बेसिन गैस फील्ड से आयात की जा रही है।

नए साल में साेलर प्लांट प्रस्तावित
एनटीपीसी राजस्थान में साेलर प्लांट को लेकर काम कर रही है। अंता एनटीपीसी में 2021 में सौलर प्लांट लगना प्रस्तावित है। इसको लेकर एनटीपीसी प्रशासन की ओर से काम किया जा रहा है।
- राजीव जैन, एजीएम (एचआर) एनटीपीसी, अंता

सुरक्षा को लेकर इस साल एनटीपीसी हुई है पुरस्कृत
संयंत्र सुरक्षा के प्रति सजग एवं जागरूक है। इसके लिए सेफ्टी पार्क की स्थापना, कर्मचारियों को समय समय पर प्रशिक्षण तथा प्रसार-प्रचार के माध्यम से, सुरक्षा सावधानियों के बारे में जागरूकता कार्यक्रम इत्यादि आयोजित किए जाते हैं। इस साल सुरक्षा के उच्चतम मापदंडों को बनाए रखने के लिए एनटीपीसी का प्रतिष्ठित पुरस्कार ‘स्वर्ण शक्ति पुरस्कार’ एनटीपीसी अंता को दिया है। इसके अतिरिक्त राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा परिषद की ओर से एनटीपीसी अंता को साल 2019 के लिए प्रशस्ति-पत्र से सम्मानित किया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपंजाब के लोगों को क्यों है फिर से अपनी जमीन के बंटने का डर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें