वारदात:बाइक से आ रहे दंपती पर हमला, चाकुओं से गोदकर बदमाशों ने की महिला की हत्या

बारां2 घंटे पहले
बारां. मध्यप्रदेश बॉर्डर पर वारदात स्थल का जायजा लेती पुलिस।
  • बमोरीकलां के दंपती एमपी पांडोला गांव में गए थे ढोकने, वापसी में रात करीब 8 बजे की घटना

जिले के बमोरीकलां निवासी दंपती गुरुवार को समीपवर्ती मध्यप्रदेश के पांडोला में किसी स्थान पर ढ़ोकने गए थे। वापसी में रात करीब 8 बजे सूरथाप की पुलिया के समीप अज्ञात बदमाशों ने दंपती पर हमला कर दिया। महिला के पेट पर चाकू से ताबड़तोड़ वार किए गए। इससे उसकी मौके पर ही मौत हो गई।

वहीं गंभीर घायल पति को बारां जिला अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है। शुक्रवार को एफएसएल टीम ने मौके पर साक्ष्य जुटाए हैं। कोटा अयाना थाने की पुलिस टीम मामले की जांच कर रही है। मांगरोल थानाधिकारी हेमंत गौतम ने बताया कि बमोरीकलां निवासी गोपाल गौतम, उसकी पत्नी नीलिमा गौतम के साथ बाइक से समीपवर्ती मध्यप्रदेश के पांडोला गांव में किसी स्थान पर ढोकने गए थे। रात करीब 8 बजे सूचना मिली कि कोटा जिले के अयाना थानाक्षेत्र में सूरथाप पुलिया के पास अज्ञात हमलावरों ने दंपती पर हमला कर दिया है। दंपती गंभीर घायल हैं। सूचना मिलने पर पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची। घटनास्थल अयाना का होने से अयाना पुलिस भी मौके पर पहुंच गई। महिला व उसके पति को लहूलुहान हालत में मांगरोल अस्पताल लाया गया।

यहां डॉक्टरों ने जांच के बाद महिला को मृत घोषित कर दिया। वहीं उसके पति को गंभीर हालत में बारां रेफर किया गया। पुलिस के अनुसार महिला के पेट पर ताबड़तोड़ चाकू के कई वार किए गए थे। गंभीर चोट और अधिक खून बहने से उसकी मौत हो गई। घटना से क्षेत्र में सनसनी रही।

महिला के कपड़े फटी हालत में मिले, शरीर पर थे कई घाव
मांगरोल. बड़ोदा से बमोरीकलां आ रहे दंपती पर अज्ञात बदमाशों ने हमला कर दिया। महिला को 50 मीटर की दूरी पर ले जाकर चाकुओं से ताबडतोड वार कर निर्मम हत्या कर दी। महिला के कपड़े फटे हालत में मिले, पति भी घायल अवस्था में सड़क के पास पड़ा मिला। महिला के पति ने बेहोशी से पहले परिजनों फोन पर घटना की सूचना दी। सूचना के बाद मौके पर पहुंचे परिजनों ने पति को इलाज के लिए बारां जिला अस्पताल में भर्ती करवाया। घटना के बाद गुरुवार की रात्रि को ही अयाना, मांगरोल थाना पुलिस ने मौके पर पहुंचकर घटना की। महिला के शरीर पर 50 घाव बताए जा रहे हैं। महिला के शव को देर रात मांगरोल सीएचसी लाया गया। जहां शुक्रवार की सुबह मेडिकल बोर्ड से पोस्टमार्टम करवाकर शव परिजनों के सुपुर्द कर दिया।

कोटा ग्रामीण एडिशनल एसपी पारस जैन ने बताया कि बमोरीकलां निवासी गोपाल गौत्तम (35) उसकी पत्नी नीलिमा के साथ बड़ौदा से मोटरसाइकिल पर सवार होकर अपने गांव बमोरी कंला आ रहे थे। रात्रि 8-9 बजे के बीच अज्ञात हमलावरों ने वारदात को अंजाम दिया गया। जैन ने बताया कि घटना के पीछे कई कारण हो सकते है, पुलिस हर एंगल को ध्यान में रखते हुए जांच कर रही है।

मृतका नीलिमा गौतम।

पोस्टमार्टम के दौरान मौके पर यह रहे अधिकारी
शुक्रवार की सुबह पोस्टमार्टम के दौरान मोर्चरी के बाहर कोटा एडिशनल एसपी पारस जैन, कोटा ग्रामीण पुलिस अधीक्षक शुभकरण शर्मा, अयाना थानाधिकारी राजेंद्र मीणा, अंता पुलिस उपाधीक्षक जिनेन्द्र कुमार जैन, मांगरोल थानाधिकारी हेमन्त गौत्तम आदि आला अफसर मौजूद रहे। जिन्होंने मृतक के परिजनों से बात की है। मामला कोटा जिले की सीमा का होने से इस मामले की जांच अयाना थाना पुलिस को सौंपी गई है। इस वारदात के बाद इलाके में गश्त बढ़ाई गई। पुलिस हमलावरों की तलाश मे जुटी है। आपको बता दे कि कुछ माह पहले इसी ईलाके में लुटेरों ने डेढ लाख की लूट को वारदात को भी अंजाम दिया था।

हमलावरों को शीघ्र पकड़ने की मांग, मांगरोल थानाधिकारी को कोटा एसपी के नाम ज्ञापन
क्षेत्र के भाजपा पदाधिकारियों ने व्यक्त करते हुए बारां, कोटा एसपी के नाम मांगरोल थानाधिकारी को ज्ञापन देते हुए शीघ्र हमलावरों को पकड़ने की मांग की है। भाजपा नगर मंडल अध्यक्ष पीयूष विजय ने बताया कि कांग्रेस सरकार में लाचार कानून व्यवस्था के चलते राज्य में महिलाओं के साथ अपराध की घटनाओं में बढ़ोतरी हुई है। अपराधियो के हौसले बुलंद हो रहे है, ऐसे में आए दिन होती आपराधिक घटनाओं को देखकर ऐसा लगता है, जैसा कि राज्य में कानून व्यवस्था पूरी तरह फेल हो चुकी है।

अगर अपराधियो को शीघ्र गिरफ्तार नहीं किया गया, तो भाजपा उग्र प्रदर्शन करेगी। इस अवसर पर ज्ञापन देने वालो में देहात मंडल अध्यक्ष दिलीप मीणा पूर्व मंडल अध्यक्ष सत्यनारायण पारेता पूर्व पालिका अध्यक्ष अमित चौपड़ा, नगर महामंत्री संजय गालव, मधुकांत गुप्ता, अशोक चौरसिया, गिरेंद सोनी, योगेश गौतम, भारत चौरसिया, प्रहलाद सिंह, अब्दुल रजाक, खेमराज रेगर, देवेंद्र सुमन, ललित गौतम, नकुल सिंह सहित कई कार्यकर्ता शामिल रहे।

पुलिस टीम ने मौके पर पहुंचकर जुटाए साक्ष्य
शुक्रवार को कोटा ग्रामीण एएसपी, डीएसपी, अयाना थानाधिकारी सहित एफएसएल टीम, साइबर टीम सहित विशेषज्ञों के साथ मौके पर पहुंची। यहां घटनास्थल सहित आसपास पुलिस की ओर से साक्ष्यों की तलाश की गई है। पुलिस की ओर से मामले में सभी पहलुओं को ध्यान में रखकर जांच की जा रही है। पोस्टमार्टम के बाद शव महिला के परिजनों को सौंप दिया है।

फीडबैक दें