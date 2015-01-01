पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

आयाेजन:सजगता और स्वास्थ्य मानकों की पालना से ही कोरोना से बचाव संभव : कलेक्टर

बारां4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कलेक्टर ने आवश्यक सेवाओं व वॉर रूम की बैठक में दिए निर्देश

शहर में सोमवार को मिनी सचिवालय स्थित सभागार में कोरोना आपदा के तहत आवश्यक सेवाओं एवं वॉर रूम की बैठक हुई। बैठक में कलेक्टर इंद्रसिंह राव ने कहा कि कोरोना संकट गहराता जा रहा है। त्योहारी सीजन के बाद संक्रमण की नई लहर प्रारंभ हुई है, जो सर्दी के मौसम में काफी नुकसान पहुंचा रही है। ऐसे में सजगता व स्वास्थ्य मानकों की पालना से ही बचाव संभव है।कलेक्टर राव ने कहा कि कोरोना संक्रमण की वर्तमान लहर के तीव्र होने के कारण प्रदेश में कई शहरों में रात्रिकालीन कर्फ्यू लगाया गया है। साथ ही सार्वजनिक व कार्यस्थल पर फेस मास्क नहीं पहनने पर 500 रुपए का जुर्माना, संबंधित उपखंड अधिकारी को सूचना दिए बगैर विवाह समारोह के आयोजन एवं स्वास्थ्य मानकों की पालना नहीं करने पर 5 हजार रुपए का जुर्माना, विवाह से संबंधित समारोह में 100 से अधिक व्यक्तियों को एकत्र करने पर 25 हजार रुपए का जुर्माना राज्य सरकार की ओर से तय किया गया है। इसके तहत विवाह समारोह के आयोजनकर्ता को अनिवार्य रूप से वीडियोग्राफी करवाना होगा। कलेक्टर व एसडीएम की ओर से आवश्यकता होने पर टीम गठित कर विवाह समारोह की वीडियोग्राफी करवाई जा सकेगी एवं नियमों की अवहेलना करते पाए जाने पर निर्धारित राशि वसूल करने संबंधी कार्रवाई की जाएगी।एसपी डॉ. रवि सबरवाल ने कहा कि राजकीय अस्पताल बारां सहित जिले के समस्त सीएचसी, पीएचसी पर आने वाले श्वांस संबंधी रोगियों के कोरोना जांच के लिए सेंपल आवश्यक रूप से लिए जाने चाहिएं। साथ ही कोरोना जांच टेस्ट की संख्या को भी बढ़ाने की आवश्यकता है। सीएमएचओ डॉ. संपतराज नागर ने बताया कि रविवार को जिले में कोरोना संक्रमण के 30 पॉजिटिव केस आए हैं एवं एक्टिव केस 196 हैं। जिले में प्रतिदिन लगभग 150 सेंपल लेकर कोरोना जांच के लिए भेजे जा रहे हैं एवं अब तक कोरोना के कारण 26 लोगों की मृत्यु हुई है। पीएमओ डॉ. अख्तर अली ने बताया कि कोरोना जांच के लिए आरटीपीसीआर मशीन के इंस्टॉलेशन का कार्य पूरा हो चुका है। लेकिन माइनस 80 डिग्री के तापमान वाला फ्रीजर तकनीकी कारणों से चालू नहीं हो सका है, जिसकी तकनीकी जांच के बाद जिले में कोरोना संक्रमण के सेंपल की जांच की जा सकेगी। इसके तहत प्लाज्मा डोनेशन के लिए लाइसेंस मिलने पर उक्त कार्य किया जा सकेगा।बैठक में जेवीवीएनएल ने लंबित कृषि कनेक्शन संबंधी जानकारी दी। पशुपालन विभाग ने कड़कनाथ मुर्गीपालन प्रशिक्षण शीघ्र प्रदान करने संबंधी जानकारी दी। इस मौके पर अन्य विभागों ने भी विभागीय कार्य संबंधी प्रगति रिपोर्ट प्रस्तुत की। इस अवसर पर एडीएम मोहम्मद अबूबक्र, भू अवाप्ति अधिकारी हीरालाल वर्मा सहित विभिन्न विभागों के अधिकारी मौजूद रहे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंयूट्यूब से सीखी एरोबिक्स की ट्रेनिंग, मां-बहन थीं पहली क्लाइंट, अब कमाती हैं लाख रुपए महीना - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें