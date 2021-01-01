पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

योजना का नया चरण:आज से शुरू हाेगी आयुष्मान भारत स्वास्थ्य बीमा योजना, निजी अस्पतालों में आईपीडी स्वास्थ्य सुविधाओं का लाभ

बारां
बारां. जिला अस्पताल पहुंचने वाले मरीजों को भी मिलेगा योजना का लाभ। - Dainik Bhaskar
  • 1572 बीमारियों का इलाज होगा कवर, सामान्य के 464 व गंभीर रोगों के 1108 पैकेज शामिल

आयुष्मान भारत महात्मा गांधी राजस्थान स्वास्थ्य बीमा योजना शनिवार से प्रारंभ होगी। मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत दोपहर साढ़े 12 बजे मुख्यमंत्री आवास से नए चरण का शुभारंभ करेंगे। आयुष्मान भारत महात्मा गांधी राजस्थान स्वास्थ्य बीमा योजना के नए चरण का शुभारंभ 30 जनवरी से किया जाएगा।

योजना से सामान्य बीमारी में 464 पैकेज और गंभीर बीमारी में 1108 पैकेज सहित कुल 1572 तय किए गए हैं। सीएमएचओ डॉ. संपतराज नागर ने बताया कि इस योजना से प्रदेश के करीब 1.10 करोड़ परिवारों को सरकारी तथा सूचीबद्ध निजी अस्पतालों में आईपीडी स्वास्थ्य सुविधाओं का लाभ दिया जाएगा।

योजना के तहत उपचार के लिए लाभार्थी को राष्ट्रीय खाद्य सुरक्षा अधिनियम (एनएफएसए) अथवा सामाजिक एवं आर्थिक जनगणना 2011 के तहत चिंहित परिवार होना आवश्यक है। योजना में लाभार्थी को सभी सुविधाएं कैशलेस होंगी। प्रत्येक परिवार को सालाना कुल 5 लाख रुपए का बीमा कवर मिलेगा। इसमें सामान्य बीमारियों के लिए 50 हजार और गंभीर बीमारियों के लिए साढ़े 4 लाख रुपए का स्वास्थ्य कवर किया जाएगा। योजना में कुल 1572 पैकेज सम्मिलित किए गए हैं। इनमें सामान्य बीमारी पर 464, गंभीर बीमारी पर 1108, राजकीय संस्थानों के लिए आरक्षित 57 और डे केयर पैकेज 451 शामिल हैं।

योजना में 15 सरकारी व 4 निजी अस्पताल अधिकृत

जिले में जिला अस्पताल बारां, सीएचसी किशनगंज, केलवाड़ा, शाहाबाद, अंता, मांगरोल, अटरू, छबड़ा, छीपाबड़ौद, कवाई, हरनावदाशाहजी, मिर्जापुर, सीसवाली, नाहरगढ़, समरानियां को अधिकृत किया है। वहीं चार निजी अस्पताल अधिकृत किए हैं। योजना के तहत बने साफ्टवेयर (ट्रांजक्शन मैनेजमेंट सिस्टम) में इसके प्रावधानों, नए पैकेज की मैपिंग हो चुकी है। योजना को लेकर पूर्व में दो दिन ड्राय रन भी हो चुका है।

