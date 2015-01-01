पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

पुस्तक को नहीं बदलना पड़ा भारी:खराब पुस्तक को नहीं बदलना पड़ा भारी

बारां4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

खराब पुस्तक को नहीं बदलने पर जिला उपभोक्ता मंच ने स्टेशनरी विक्रेता काे दंडित करते हुए दो हजार रुपए का जुर्माना लगाया। जिला उपभोक्ता मंच के रीडर गणेशप्रसाद नामा ने बताया कि शहर निवासी हितेंद्रसिंह हाड़ा ने परिवाद प्रस्तुत कर बताया कि उसने विपक्षी अग्रवाल स्टेशनरी से 16 अप्रैल 2019 को उसकी पुत्री के लिए कक्षा पांच के कोर्स की पुस्तकें खरीदी थी।जिनमें से अपना परिवेश एन्वायरमेंटल स्टडीज नामक पुस्तक में आठ पेज बिना प्रिंट के थे। जब परिवादी इस पुस्तक को बदलवाने विपक्षी के पास गया तो विपक्षी ने इस पुस्तक को बदलने से मना कर दिया।जिससे परिवादी को नई पुस्तक 45 रुपए में खरीदनी पड़ी। जिला उपभोक्ता विवाद एवं प्रतितोष आयोग ने सभी पक्षों की बहस सुनने के बाद विपक्षी अग्रवाल स्टेशनरी के मालिक के आचरण को सेवा में कमी तथा अनुचित व्यापार व्यवहार का जिम्मेदार मानते हुए दंडित किया।मंच अध्यक्ष पवन एन चंद्र एवं सदस्य ललित कुमार वैष्णव ने विपक्षी के उपरोक्त अनुचित व्यवहार से परिवादी को हुई मानसिक वेदना के लिए एक हजार रुपए बतौर क्षतिपूर्ति एवं एक हजार रुपए बतौर परिवाद व्यय एक माह में अदा करने का आदेश दिया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंयूट्यूब से सीखी एरोबिक्स की ट्रेनिंग, मां-बहन थीं पहली क्लाइंट, अब कमाती हैं लाख रुपए महीना - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें