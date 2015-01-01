पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नगर निकाय चुनाव:बारां नगर परिषद और अंता पालिका में मतगणना आज

बारांएक घंटा पहले
नगर निकाय चुनाव के तहत बारां नगर परिषद व अंता नगर पालिका क्षेत्र में कड़ी सुरक्षा के बीच ईवीएम से मतगणना का कार्य रविवार को होगा। उपजिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी मोहम्मद अबूबक्र ने बताया कि मतगणना बारां में जिला परिषद भवन के सभागार तथा अंता में आईटीआई भवन में सुबह नौ बजे से शुरू होगी। मतगणना के लिए दोनों जगह पांच-पांच टेबल लगाई जाएंगी।

बारां में कुल 31 तथा अंता में 10 राउंड में मतों की गिनती की जाएगी। मतगणना के लिए बारां में रिजर्व सहित आठ-आठ गणन पर्यवेक्षक व गणन सहायक तथा रिटर्निंग अधिकारी की सहायता के लिए 24 कार्मिक नियुक्त किए गए हैं। अंता में आठ गणन पर्यवेक्षक, 10 गणन सहायक तथा रिटर्निंग अधिकारी की सहायता के लिए 27 कार्मिक नियुक्त किए गए हैं। मतगणना के दौरान गणना स्थल पर सुरक्षा के कड़े प्रबंध रहेंगे। परिसर में मोबाइल फोन, धूम्रपान सामग्री आदि प्रतिबंधित रहेंगे।

