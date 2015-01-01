पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

प्रोत्साहन:दीपावली पर बैंक के ऑफर, कम ब्याजदर और प्रोसेसिंग चार्जेस में दे रहे छूट

बारां4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • ग्राहकों को घर, नए उद्योग और नए वाहन की खरीदारी के लिए बैंकों की ओर से चलाई गई हैं योजनाएं

जिले में बैंको की ओर से दीपावली पर ग्राहकों काे कई ऑफर दिए जा रहे है।कोराेना की वजह से हुए लाॅकडाउन में जहां एक ओर बैंक की ओर से अपने एटीएम, बीसी, बैंक सखी तथा स्टाॅफ के माध्यम से आमजन को जनधन, पेंशन, किसान सम्मान निधि सहित खाताधारकाें को भाेजन-दवाई जैसे जरूरी खर्चो के लिए शासन की राहत राशि भी घर-घर तक सुरक्षित ढंग से पहुंचाकर अपनी वर्षों पुरानी सामाजिक छवि को बनाए रखने का हरसंभव प्रयास किया गया।सेंट्रल बैंक ऑफ इंडिया के जिला प्रबंधक हरचंद मीणा ने बताया कि लंबे समय से अर्थव्यवस्था में चल रही मंदी में जिला प्रशासन की अोर से कोराेना आपदा से बचाव के उपायों के लिए निरंतर चलाए जा रहे कार्यक्रमों से जागरूक होकर आमजन की और से अपने अपने राेजगार-व्यवसाय काे पूरी तरह शुरू किया जा रहा हैै। आमजन की इच्छा काे दृष्टिगत रखते हुए देश की अर्थव्यवस्था को मजबूत बनाने के लिए अपने ग्राहकों की मदद करने का संकल्प लिया है।मीणा ने बताया कि दीपावली के शुभ अवसर पर क्षेत्र में स्थित कई बैंको की ओर से अपने ग्राहकों को नए घर, नए उघाेग तथा नए वाहन पर कम ब्याज दर पर प्रोसेसिंग चार्जेस में छूट देकर दीपावली धमाका ऑफर के रूप में अपनी योजनाएं प्रस्तुत की गई है। इसके तहत जिले की सेंट्रल बैंक के क्षेत्रीय प्रबंधक मनोज कुमार श्रीवास्तव ने जानकारी दी कि अन्य बैंकाे की तरह हमारी बैंक ने भी जिले में अग्रणी की भूमिका निभाते हुए हाेम लोन में आकर्षक ब्याज दर क्रेडिट रेटिंग के आधार पर न्यूनतम 6.85, नए वाहन पर 7.25 ब्याज तथा अर्थ व्यवस्था की रीढ़ माने जाने वाले लघु व्यापार एवं उघाेगाे के उघमी के लिए एमएसएमइ का शुभारंभ ऑफर में कम ब्याज एवं इन सभी में प्रोेसेसिंग चार्जेस में दीपावली आॅफर के रूप छूट देने की बात कही हैै। एलडीएम की ओर से राजस्थान सरकार की कृषि प्रसंस्करण, कृषि व्यवसाय एवं कृषि निर्यात प्राेत्साहन नीति 2019 का जिक्र करते हुए क्षेत्र के किसानो काे फूड प्रोसेसिंग, रूरल गाेडाउन, कोल्ड स्टाेरेज में अधिकतम लाभ पहुंचाने के लिए जिला प्रशासन के समस्त विभाग जैसे हार्टिकल्चर, एग्रीकल्चर, राजीविका, नाबार्ड, पशुपालन आदि विभागों के साथ क्षेत्र में कार्यरत एसएचजी, एफपीओ काे सरकार की नीतियाें का लाभ पहुंचाने का आग्रह करते हुए आमजन को दीपावली की शुभकामनाएं देते हुए क्षेत्र में स्थित कुछ बैंको के दीपावली आॅफर ग्राहकों से अपनी निकटतम बैंक शाखाओं में जाकर इन आकर्षक योजनाओं का लाभ लेने की अपील की गई।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंट्रेनिंग के दौरान सिर में चोट लगी, 6 महीने कोमा में रहे, होश आया तो पता चला कि वो बोर्ड आउट हो गए हैं - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें