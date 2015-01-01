पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रिश्वत लेते पकड़ा:बारां कलेक्टर इंद्र सिंह पर एसीबी ने दर्ज किया मुकदमा, 1.40 लाख की रिश्वत लेते पकड़ा गया था पीए

बारां5 घंटे पहले
रिश्वत के मामले में एसीबी ने बारां कलेक्टर इंद्रसिंह राव के खिलाफ मुकदमा दर्ज कर लिया है। पीए महावीर नागर के 1.40 लाख रुपए घूस लेते पकड़े जाने पर सरकार ने उन्हें एपीओ किया था।एसीबी एएसपी ठाकुर चंद्रशील ने इसकी जानकारी देते हुए बताया कि राव के खिलाफ 308/2020 एफआईअार दर्ज हुई है। इस केस में जांच अधिकारी नियुक्त होने के बाद नियमानुसार उनसे पूछताछ शुरू की जाएगी।बुधवार को पीए गिरफ्तार किया गया था। इस मामले में पीए ने कहा था कि रिश्वत का यह रकम पेट्रोल पंप की एनओसी जारी करने की एवज में उन्होंने कलेक्टर के लिए ली है।इधर, पीए को पहले ही कोर्ट ने 24 दिसंबर तक के लिए न्यायिक हिरासत में भेज दिया था। गौरतलब है कि एसीबी ने शुरुआत से ही कलेक्टर की भूमिका को संदिग्ध माना था। कलेक्टर से पूछताछ के बाद एसीबी ने उनका मोबाइल भी जब्त कर लिया।

कांग्रेस विधायक ने लिखा गहलोत को पत्रइसी बीच सांगोद से कांग्रेस विधायक भरत सिंह ने मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत को एक पत्र लिखकर एसीबी द्वारा पकड़े गए भ्रष्ट अधिकारियों को बर्खास्त करने की मांग कर दी हैं। उन्होंने बारां कलेक्टर को भ्रष्टचार की मिसाल बताया हैं। यह भी लिखा कि विडंबना है कि बारां जिले में ईमानदारी अधिकारी रह नहीं सकता है और भ्रष्ट अधिकारी हट नहीं सकता है। सिंह ने साफ तौर पर कुछ नहीं कहा, लेकिन उनका ऐसा कहने के पीछे बहुत कुछ मायने निकाले जा रहे हैं।

