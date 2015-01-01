पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धराेहर:बारां टूरिज्म हब बनेगा, पर्यटन व्यवसाय को मिलेंगे नए आयाम

बारांएक घंटा पहले
  • शाहाबाद, शेरगढ़, रामगढ़ किले की पुरातत्व धरोहर को सहेजने के हो रहे काम, साढ़े ग्यारह कराेड़ रुपए हाेंगे खर्च

जिले के शेरगढ़, शाहाबाद और रामगढ़ दुर्ग की ऐतिहासिक विरासत को संवारने के साथ बारां के लिए ट्रेन और हाइवे रूट बनकर तैयार हो रहे हैं। ऐसे में बारां टूरिज्म हब बन सकेगा। ईस्ट-वेस्ट कोरिडोर के नेशनल हाइवे-27 पर बारां शहर कोटा, बूंदी, झांसी, ग्वालियर, शिवपुरी के बीच स्थित है। झालावाड़ के लिए मेगा हाइवे है, तो सवाईमाधोपुर के लिए श्योपुर से सीधा मार्ग है। ऐसे में देश-विदेश के पर्यटक बारां में पर्यटन स्थल निहार सकेंगे। इसके लिए शाहाबाद किले में रिनोवेशन का काम हो रहा है। इसके तहत रामगढ़, शेरगढ़ और शाहाबाद के दुर्ग में साैंदर्यीकरण का काम कराया जा रहा है।

रामगढ़ दुर्ग: 10वीं सदी के दुर्ग पर खर्च हाेंगे 3.5 कराेड़, दीवाराें व द्वार के संरक्षण कार्य हाेंगे

जिला मुख्यालय से 40 किमी दूर स्थित रामगढ़ में क्रेटर की पहाड़ी पर बने किले का साढ़े 3 करोड़ रुपए की लागत से संरक्षण किया जा रहा है। यह किला दसवीं शताब्दी में बना है। किले में दीवार, मुख्य द्वार का संरक्षण के कार्य कराए जा रहे हैं। खास बात यह है कि यहां पर खजुराहो शैली में शिव मंदिरों का समूह था, अब एक शिव मंदिर ही सही हालत में हैं।

भंडदेवरा में कारीगरी देखते ही बनती है। पहाड़ी पर अन्नपूर्णा-कृष्णाई माता का मंदिर है। तलहटी में पुष्कर सागर, बड़ा व नौलखा तालाब है। यहां नववर्ष व नवरात्र में एक लाख श्रद्धालु तक पहुंचते हैं। नवरात्र में यहां पूरे नौ दिन तक विभिन्न धार्मिक कार्यक्रम आयोजित किए जाते हैं।

शेरगढ़ दुर्ग: जलदुर्ग और वनपरवन के किनारे बने दुर्ग पर 4 कराेड़ से हाे रहा संरक्षण कार्य

जिला मुख्यालय से 40 किमी दूर परवन नदी किनारे आठवीं सदी में बने शेरगढ़ किला पर चार करोड़ रुपए से मरम्मत व संरक्षण के कार्य कराए जा रहे हैं। इस राशि से क्षतिग्रस्त भवन व दीवारों की मरम्मत होगी। साथ ही भवनों तक पहुंच के लिए पाथवे निर्माण भी होगा। इससे पहले यहां करीब पांच करोड़ रुपए खर्च किए जा चुके हैं। शेरगढ़ किले के समीप परवन नदी में नौका विहार का भी प्रस्ताव है। शेरगढ़ अभयारण्य में हिरण, नीलगाय, काले हिरण तेंदुआ व अन्य वन्यजीव हैं।

शाहाबाद दुर्ग: 4 कराेड़ खर्च हाेंगे, रिसोर्ट के साथ रियासतकालीन मार्ग की हाेगी मरम्मत

जिला मुख्यालय से 80 किमी दूर नेशनल हाइवे-27 पर शाहाबाद स्थित किले में 4 करोड़ रुपए की लागत से काम हो रहे हैं। जंगल की तरफ स्थित दरवाजों व दीवारों की मरम्मत की जा रही है। शाहाबाद से बने प्राचीन रियासतकालीन मार्ग पर भी पाथ-वे बनेगा और माधो व सूखा खोह नदी पर पुलिया निर्माण कराया जाएगा। किले में रिसोर्ट विकसित किया जाएगा। तलहटी में रानी बाग की छतरियां, नगरकोट माता मंदिर, जामा मस्जिद, बादल महल और प्राचीन बावड़ियां पर्यटकाें काे अाकर्षित करेगी। किले में लकड़ियों से बने महल और करीब छह सौ फीट की ऊंचाई पर बने किले में पानी से भरे टांके भी आकर्षित करेंगे।

