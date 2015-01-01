पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बारां में महिला की हत्या का खुलासा:पत्नी के झगड़ों तंग पति ने दोस्त के साथ मिलकर दी थी सुपारी, हत्यारे से 2 लाख रु. में हुआ था सौदा

घटना के बाद पति गोपाल ने बचने के लिए खुद को घायल किय।
  • पुलिस ने पति गोपाल, दोस्त मुन्ना और भाड़े के हत्यारे आशिफ और सुहैल को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है

जिले के मांगरोल में 12 नवंबर को हुई महिला की हत्या मामले में खुलासा हुआ है। पुलिस ने बताया है कि महिला की हत्या उसके ही पति ने सुपारी देकर करवाई थी। पति अपने एक दोस्त की मदद से बदमाश से मिला था। जिसके हत्या के लिए दो लाख में सौदा हुआ। पुलिस आरोपी पति, उसके दोस्त और हत्या करने वाले शख्स को भी गिरफ्तार कर लिया है।

मृतका की दो साल पहले शादी हुई थी। शादी के बाद भी दोनों पति-पत्नी की आपस में नहीं बन रही थी। पत्नी से झगड़ों के तंग आकर अपने दोस्त मन्ना को पूरी बात बताई। दोनों ने महिला की हत्या करने का प्लान बनाया। जिसके लिए मुन्ना को आशिफ अली हत्या से हत्या के लिए 2 लाख रुपए में सौदा किया। जिसके लिए आरोपी पति द्वारा 15 हजार रुपए आशिफ के अकाउंट में ट्रांसफर भी किए गए।

जिसके बाद तीनों ने मिलकर वारदात को अंजाम देने के लिए जगह का चयन किया। तीनों पिछले एक महीने से निलिमा की हत्या करने की फिराक में थे, लेकिन मौका नहीं लगा। इस दौरान 12 नवंबर को पूरी प्लानिंग के साथ गोपाल पत्नी निलिमा को लेकर गुस्साई महाराज के दर्शन करने के बहाने बाहर ले गया। जिसके बाद वापस लौटते हुए पूर्व नियोजित तरीके से तीनों ने चौथे साथी सोहैल के साथ मिलकर महिला की हत्या कर दी। बचने के लिए गोपाल ने खुद भी घायल होने का नाटक किया।

कैसे सामने आया मामला
पुलिस ने बताया कि 13 नवंबर को लोकेश कुमार द्वारा रिपोर्ट दी गई थी कि 12 नवंबर को मेरा भाई गोपाल और भाई निलिमा गौतम बाइक से पांडोला गुस्साई महाराज के दर्शन कर लौट रहे थे। इस दौरान सुरताक पुलिया और खेड़ा गांव के बीच भावगड रोड पर किसी ने भाभी निलिमा की हत्या कर दी। साथ ही भाई गोपाल घायल हो गया। जिसमें लूटपाट के मामले में हत्या करने का मामला दर्ज करवाया गया। जिस पर पुलिस की स्पेशल टीम गठित कर जांच शुरू की गई। मृतका और उसके पति के चरित्र की जांच की गई तो ऐसा कोई मामला सामने नहीं आया। इस दौरान पुलिस द्वारा महिला के पति और उसके दोस्तों की गतिविधियों पर नजर रखी गई। इस दौरान पुलिस को आरोपी पति द्वारा घटना को अंजाम देने के लिए नया मोबाइल खरीदने की जानकारी हुई। जिसमें जांच करने पर गोपाल दोस्त मुन्ना और दो भाड़े के कातिलों के बारे में जानकारी मिली।

जिसके बाद पुलिस द्वारा पति गोपाल, दोस्त मुन्ना और भाड़े के हत्यारे आशिफ और सुहैल को राउंडअप कर पूछताछ की गई। पूछताछ के दौरान चारों ने वारदात कबूल की।

