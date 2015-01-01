पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ऑनलाइन प्रतियोगिता:भंवरीबाई, आरतीबाई, सरस्वती और धन्नालाल ने बाजी मारी

बारां9 घंटे पहले
  • भाग लेने वाले विजेता कवि सम्मेलन में होंगे सम्मानित

करसो खेत खळांण ग्रामीण साहित्य एवं संस्कृति संवर्धन समिति जिला शाखा की ओर से दीपावली पर्व पर आयोजित की गई ऑनलाइन फोटो वीडियो कलात्मक प्रतियोगिताओं में प्रथम, द्वितीय एवं तृतीय रहने वाले प्रतिभागियों की घोषणा की गई।प्रतियोगिता के लिए 11 सदस्य निर्णायक कमेटी का गठन कर निष्कर्ष निकला गया। कमेटी में कवि व गीतकार जगदीश भारती संस्थापक, अध्यक्ष योगेश योगीराज, अध्यक्ष चंद्रप्रकाश शर्मा, अध्यक्ष योगेश शर्मा, कोषाध्यक्ष रमेशचंद्र मेघवाल, महावीर रेनवाल, जिला सचिव सत्यनारायण वर्मा,सांस्कृतिक मंत्री प्रदीप कुमार, कवि नाथूलाल मेघवाल, जिला उपाध्यक्ष धनराज एवंसंरक्षक रामकरण ने निर्णय कर तीन-तीन विजेताओं का आंकलन किया है।आंगण मांड्या मांडणियां प्रतियोगिता में प्रथम भंवरी बाई मेघवाल दूनीखेड़ा बारां, द्वितीय मुस्कान मेघवाल व किरण मेघवाल गोपालपुरा बारां एवं तृतीय स्थान पर सीमाबाई दूनीखेड़ा रही। गाय के मेहंदी लगाना तथा गौ पूजन प्रतियोगिता में प्रथम आरती बाई मेघवाल गोपालपुरा, द्धिवतीय सरस्वती वर्मा ग्राम तिसाया एवं तृतीय स्थान पर राजेशबाई मेघवाल रही। गोवर्धन सजाओ, गोवर्धन बनाओ तथा पूजन प्रतियोगिता में प्रथम सरस्वती वर्मा ग्राम तिसाया, द्वितीय जमनाबाई मेघवाल गणेशधाम बारां एवं तृतीय स्थान पर नंदूबाई सुमन गणेशधाम कॉलोनी बारां रही। हीड़ गायन प्रतियोगिता में प्रथम धन्नालाल मेघवाल भगत मियाड़ा, द्धिवतीय रामदयाल सुमन मियाड़ा एवं तृतीय स्थान पर मांगीलाल मेघवाल मियाड़ा रहे। शाखा अध्यक्ष सूरजमल मियाड़ा ने बताया कि बारां में आयोजित होने वाले कवि सम्मेलन में विजेता प्रतिभागियों को संस्था के संस्थापक जगदीश भारती और मुख्य अतिथि सम्मानित करेंगे।

