पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

कम दामों में खरीदेंगे किसानों का माल:बड़े उद्योगपति कम दामों में खरीदेंगे किसानों का माल

बारां5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • किसान विरोधी अध्यादेश के विरोध में हुई ब्लॉक कांग्रेस कमेटी की बैठक

ब्लॉक कांग्रेस कमेटी की ओर से मंगलवार को अनाज गल्ला मंडी में किसान विरोधी अध्यादेश के खिलाफ हस्ताक्षर अभियान को लेकर बैठक का आयोजन किया गया। बैठक के मुख्य अतिथि जिला प्रभारी पंकज मेहता थे। अध्यक्षता पूर्व विधायक करणसिंह राठौड़ ने की। ब्लॉक अध्यक्ष परमानंद मीणा, ओमप्रकाश मीणा, शुभम शर्मा विशेष अतिथि थे। संचालन सरपंच भवानी शंकर मालव ने किया। मुख्य अतिथि पंकज मेहता व अध्यक्षता कर रहे पूर्व विधायक करणसिंह राठौड़ ने कहा कि केंद्र सरकार की ओर से लाया गया यह बिल किसानों को बर्बाद कर देगा। इसके खिलाफ राज्य सरकार की ओर से आवाज उठाई जा रही है। कांग्रेस सरकार ने मंडी व्यवस्था चालू की थी। जिसमें किसान जिंस मंडी में ला कर दे सकता है। नई व्यवस्था से बड़े उद्योगपति किसानों का माल औने-पौने दामों पर खरीदेंगे। जिससे किसान बर्बाद हो जाएगा। यह कानून किसान विरोधी है जिसे कतई सहन नहीं किया जाएगा। ब्लॉक मीडिया प्रभारी अनीस खान ने बताया गया किसान विरोधी अध्यादेश के खिलाफ प्रदेश कांग्रेस कमेटी के निर्देश पर हस्ताक्षर अभियान चलाया जा रहा है। इसी क्रम में ब्लॉक के कांग्रेसजनों ने भी अभियान में भागीदारी निभाते हुए केंद्र सरकार की ओर से पारित किसान विरोधी काले कानून को वापस लिए जाने की मांग को लेकर हस्ताक्षर अभियान शुरू किया है। इस अवसर पर तहसील क्षेत्र के कई गांवों के किसानों ने एकत्रित होकर अहम भूमिका अदा करने का वादा किया। बैठक में पूर्व प्रधान मानसिंह धनोरिया, गोविंद दरबार, पूर्व ब्लॉक अध्यक्ष बाबूलाल टाटू, जिला परिषद सदस्य रामकरण मालव, मंजू शर्मा, पूर्व सरपंच महफूज अली सैय्यद, सरपंच प्रतिनिधि मूलचंद शर्मा, सारथल सरपंच लोकेंद्र सिंह, राशिद अहमद खान, अलम मंसूरी, मुकेश ढोढरिया, इकराम भाई, धनराज, भजनलाल मीणा, रंजीत सिंह, केदारलाल नागर, अंकित त्यागी, रानू सहित कई कार्यकर्ता मौजूद थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजंग के 37 दिन; कुछ लोग सीमा पर लड़ रहे हैं, बाकी वहां से बुलावा आने का इंतजार कर रहे हैं - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें