पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

हादसे में मौत:टनल के पास कार की टक्कर से बाइक सवार पति की मौत, पत्नी की हालत नाजुक, चालक भाग गया

बारां4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • नेशनल हाईवे-52 पर हुए हादसे में नाहर का चौहट्टा निवासी की माैत से मोहल्ले में मातम

करवाचौथ से एक दिन पहले नेशनल हाईवे-52 पर बूंदी टनल के पास मंगलवार दोपहर 2.30 बजे कार की टक्कर से बाइक चालक अधेड़ की मौत हाे गई। इस हादसे में आंगनबाड़ी कार्यकर्ता के मांग का सिंदूर उजड़ गया। यह दंपती करवाचौथ की खरीदारी करने के लिए बाजार में जाने वाले थे। इससे पहले ही यह हादसा हाे गया, जिससे घर में मातम पसर गया।पुलिस ने बताया कि बाइक सवार नाहर का चौहट्टा-बूंदी निवासी अरविंद रावत (56) पुत्र सोहनलाल पत्नी आंगनबाड़ी कार्यकर्ता मंजू रावत (52) महिला बाल विकास कार्यालय की ओर से सथूर में आंगनबाड़ी कार्यकर्ताओं की बैठक में शामिल होकर वापस बूंदी लाैट रहे थे। तभी बूंदी टनल के पास तेज रफ्तार से अा रही कार के चालक ने संतुलन खाेकर उन्हें टक्कर मार दी। इस घटना में अरविंद रावत की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। वहीं, पत्नी मंजू रावत गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गई, जिससे एनएचआई की एंबुलेंस से जिला अस्पताल ले जाया लाया गया। जहां से प्राथमिक उपचार के बाद कोटा रैफर कर दिया। टक्कर मारने के बाद चालक कार को लेकर तेज स्पीड से फरार हो गया। सूचना मिलने के बाद हिंडौली पुलिस ने इलाके में नाकाबंदी भी करवाई, लेकिन कार चालक का कोई पता नहीं लगा। पुलिस ने अस्पताल में पोस्टमार्टम कराकर शव परिजनों के सुपुर्द किया। वहीं, अज्ञात कार चालक के खिलाफ लापरवाही से दुर्घटना करने का प्रकरण दर्ज कर जांच शुरू की है। करवाचौथ की खरीदारी करने गए थे: अरविंद रावत का शव घर पहुंचा तो परिजनों का रो-रोकर बुरा हाल हाे गया था। मृतक के पिता सोहनलाल ने बताया कि अरविंद करवाचौथ की खरीदारी कराने के लिए पत्नी मंजू को लेने गया था। मंजू तालाबगांव में आंगनबाड़ी कार्यकर्ता पद पर तैनात होने से आज उसकी सथूर में बैठक थी। जिसे अरविंद बाइक से लेकर आ रहा था। इसी दरमियान यह हादसा हाे गया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजंग के 37 दिन हो गए हैं, लोग सीमा पर लड़ रहे हैं या वहां से बुलावा आने का इंतजार - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें