रक्तदान:ब्लड बैंक में कमी होने से रक्तदान करने पहुंचे रक्तदाता

बारां4 घंटे पहले
कोरोनावायरस के चलते वर्तमान में रक्तदान शिविर नहीं लगने से ब्लड बैंक में अधिकतर ब्लड ग्रुप शॉर्ट हो गए हैं। मंगलवार को थैलेसीमिया पीड़ित रोहित व अन्य को एबी रक्त ग्रुप की जरूरत होने की वजह से ब्लड बैंक की और से बुलाने पर शहर के रक्तदाता कन्हैयालाल योगी, लीलाधर वैष्णव व नरेंद्र वर्मा ने ब्लड बैंक पहुंचकर रक्तदान किया। ब्लड बैंक प्रभारी डॉ. बिहारीलाल मीणा ने रक्तदाताओं काे धन्यवाद दिया। साथ ही मुश्किल घड़ी में स्वयंसेवी संस्थाओं, आमजन व रक्तदाताओं से अपील की है कि रक्तदान शिविर आयोजित करवाएं, क्योंकि ब्लड की पूर्ति ब्लड से ही संभव है। ब्लड बैंक में ब्लड रहने पर ही किसी मरीज को बचाया जा सकता है। इस मौसम में ब्लड की जरूरत ज्यादा रहती है। यहां 120 थैलेसीमिया पीड़ित बच्चों सहित सहरिया, दुर्घटना के घायलों, इमरजेंसी मरीजों व अन्य जरूरतमंदों को भी ब्लड की जरूरत रहती है। रक्त की कमी को ध्यान में रखते ब्लड बैंक में आकर रक्तदान करें तथा स्वयंसेवी संस्थाएं शिविर आयोजित करवाएं। इस दौरान ब्लड बैंक स्टाफ नीरज नागर, सत्यनारायण गुर्जर व लक्ष्मीकांत शाक्यवाल ने सहयोग किया। वहीं मुस्लिम छात्र संगठन के एक सदस्य ने मंगलवार को जिला अस्पताल स्थित ब्लड बैंक पहुंचकर रक्तदान कर एक जरूरतमंद की जान बचाई। संगठन के जिलाध्यक्ष शाहिद इकबाल भाटी व जिला संयोजक दिलशाद अहमद खान ने बताया कि मंगलवार को जिला अस्पताल में रक्त की जरूरत पड़ने पर मुस्लिम छात्र संगठन ब्लड डोनर सोसायटी के सदस्य हैदर देशवाली ने ब्लड बैंक पहुंचकर रक्तदान किया और एक बालक की जान बचाई। वहीं जीवन रक्षक युवा टीम सोसायटी के सदस्य लगातार जरूरतमंदों के लिए रक्तदान कर रहे हैं। सोसायटी के संचालक सौरभ प्रजापति व विशाल प्रजापति ने बताया कि जिला अस्पताल में भर्ती करनाहेड़ा निवासी 40 वर्षीय गोबरीबाई की अचानक तबीयत बिगड़ने से उन्हें रक्त की जरूरत थी। ब्लड ग्रुप बी पॉजिटिव होने के कारण परिजनों को व्यवस्था करने में परेशानी आ रही थी। इसी दौरान सूचना मिलने पर टीम के वरिष्ठ सदस्य अभिषेक गोस्वामी की सहायता से विशाल सैनी ने ब्लड बैंक पहुंचकर बी पॉजिटिव रक्तदान किया। इस दौरान अक्षय सुमन, कनिष्क शर्मा, पवन मौर्य, अर्पण दाधीच, नितिन प्रजापति, सुनील गौड़ आदि सदस्य मौजूद थे।रक्तदान कर महिला व बालिका को दिया जीवनदान: किशनगंज. ब्लॉक के रेलावन कस्बे से बारां ब्लड बैंक पहुंचकर उत्थान ए हेल्पिंग हैंड संस्था के रक्त योद्धाओं ने महिला व एक बालिका के लिए रक्तदान कर जीवनदान दिया। संस्था के अध्यक्ष सुनील आकाश एडवोकेट ने बताया कि मंगलवार को संस्था के रक्त योद्धा संदीप महावर व रणजीत सुमन ने बारां अस्पताल स्थित ब्लड बैंक में पहुंचकर रक्तदान किया। संस्था के प्रतिनिधि लालवीर मीणा ने बताया कि बारां अस्पताल में भर्ती 25 वर्षीय शकुंतला सहरिया व 12 वर्षीय बालिका सुधा अधिकारी को बी पॉजिटिव रक्त की जरूरत थी। ब्लड ग्रुप की ब्लड बैंक में कमी के चलते ब्लड बैंक से संस्था प्रतिनिधियों को सूचना दी। इस पर संस्था से जुड़े रेलावन के रक्तदाता संदीप महावर एवं रणजीत सुमन ने करीब 40 किमी की दूरी तय कर ब्लड बैंक पहुंचकर रक्तदान किया। इस दौरान रक्तवीर प्रदीप नामा, उम्मेद सेठ व सुरेंद्र गुर्जर मौजूद थे।

