फसलों की बंपर आवक जारी:मंडी में फसलों की बंपर आवक जारी, किसानों को मिल रहे अच्छे भाव

बारां4 घंटे पहले
शहर की कृषि मंडी में फसलों की अच्छी आवक हो रही है। ऐसे में किसानों को भी इसका फायदा मिल रहा है। मंडी में पिछले दिनों की अपेक्षा मक्का के भावों में तेजी देखने को मिल रही है। जिससे किसानों को भी मक्का का अच्छा भाव मिल रहा है। आगामी दीपावली पर्व को देखते हुए किसान फसलों को बेचने के लिए मंडी में आ रहे हैं। इस बार सोयाबीन के भाव में बढ़ोतरी हुई है। मंडी में सोयाबीन 3700 रुपए से 4000 रुपए तक बिक रही है। वहीं मंडी में इस बार धान के भाव में गिरावट देखने को मिल रही है। मंडी व्यापारियों का कहना है कि अभी धान की फसल में नमी आ रही है। आगामी समय में फसल में नमी कम होने पर धान के भाव में बढ़ोतरी होने की संभावना है। मंडी सचिव मनोज कुमार मीना ने बताया कि मंडी में धान की आवक बढ़ने लगी है। मंगलवार को 13 हजार 500 क्विंटल धान की आवक हुई। सचिव मीना ने बताया कि मंगलवार को मंडी में 8 हजार क्विंटल सोयाबीन, 3 हजार क्विंटल गेहूं, 3 हजार 500 क्विंटल मक्का, 500 क्विंटल उड़द, 4 हजार क्विंटल लहसुन आदि सहित कुल 34 हजार 215 क्विंटल कृषि जिंसों की आवक हुई। उन्होंने बताया कि नीलामी के दाैरान धान का न्यूनतम भाव 1500, अधिकतम भाव 2622 व औसत भाव 2060 रुपए प्रति क्विंटल रहा।

