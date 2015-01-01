पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना:मौसम में बदलाव से संक्रमण बढ़ने का खतरा, 31 नए पॉजिटिव केस आए, बाजारों में बिना मास्क घूम रहे लोग

बारां
  
  • जिले में कोरोना संक्रमितों का आंकड़ा 1704 पर पहुंचा, अब तक 26 लोगों की हो चुकी है मौत

जिले में कोरोना संक्रमण के पॉजिटिव व एक्टिव केस बढ़ने शुरू हो गए हैं। फिर भी लोगों की ओर से लापरवाही बरती जा रही है। दिवाली के बाद मौसम में बदलाव से कोरोना संक्रमण का खतरा भी बढ़ा है।

बाजारो मेंं भीड़ रहने और आगामी सीजन में शादी समारोह शुरू होने के बाद कोरोना संक्रमण के केस में और बढ़ोतरी होने की आशंका है। बाजारों में लोग मास्क लगाने व सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग की पालना नही कर रहे हैं। कोरोना को लेकर प्रशासन ने जैसे-जैसे ढील दी है, लोगों ने भी सतर्कता बरतना बंद कर दिया है।

वहीं चिकित्सकों ने आगामी समय में लोगो को सावधानी बरतने की सलाह दी है। चिकित्सकों के अनुसार आगामी समय में कोरोना संक्रमण बढ़ने की संभावना है। नमी के मौसम में कोराेना वायरस लंबे समय तक जीवित रहता है। ऐसे में घर से बाहर जाते समय मास्क का उपयोग अवश्य करें और भीड़ वाली जगहों पर जाने से बचें। इस दौरान बच्चे व बुजुर्गों का खास ध्यान रखें।

जिले में अब तक कहां-कितने मिले संक्रमित

सीएमएचओ डॉ. संपतराज नागर ने बताया कि शनिवार को आई रिपोर्ट में बारां शहर से 12, छबड़ा से 8, किशनगंज से 4, अटरू से 3, अंता से 2, बारां ब्लॉक व छीपाबडौद से 1-1 कोरोना संक्रमण के पॉजिटिव केस सामने आए हैं। इसके बाद जिले में कोरोना के कुल केस 1704 पर पहुच गए हैं। जिले में अबतक कोरोना से 26 लोगो की मृत्यु हुई है और अब तक 1502 लोग कोरोना से रिकवर हो चुके हैं। शनिवार को विभाग की ओर से 180 सेंपल लेकर जांच के लिए भेजे गए हैं व शनिवार को 18 लोग कोरोना से रिकवर हुए हैं। अब जिले में केवल 176 ही एक्टिव केस हैं।

अस्पतालों में बढ़ाए इंतजाम

जिले में कोरोना के केस में हो रही बढ़ोतरी को देखते हुए चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य विभाग की ओर से अस्पतालों के कोविड वार्ड में इंतजामों को बढ़ाया जा रहा है।

पीएमओ डॉ. अख्तर अली ने बताया कि वर्तमान में जिला अस्पताल में कोविड वार्ड में 19 लोग भर्ती हैं इनमें से 6 लोग आईसीयू में भर्ती हैं। आगामी समय में कोरोना केस बढ़ने की संभावना को लेकर अस्पताल के आइसोलेशन वार्ड में सेंट्रलाइज्ड ऑक्सीजन का कार्य चल रहा है जो जल्दी पूरा हो जाएगा। ऐसे में आइसोलेशन वार्ड के सभी बैड पर ऑक्सीजन पॉइंट उपलब्ध होंगे।

भास्कर अपील: कोरोना अभी गया नहीं है, जागरूक रहें, अभी मास्क ही है वैक्सीन

दीपावली से उत्साहित बारां अब शादियों और न्यू इयर सेलिब्रेशन की ओर जाता दिख रहा है। कोरोना अभी गया नहीं है। मत भूलिए जब तक दवाई नहीं, तब तक ढिलाई नहीं। वैक्सीन अभी आया नहीं हैंं। यूरोपीय देशों में कोरोना ने दोबारा लॉकडाउन करवा दिया।

भारत में ही अहमदाबाद में रात 9 से सुबह 6 बजे तक का कर्फ्यू लगा दिया गया है। मध्य प्रदेश के इंदौर, भोपाल, ग्वालियर, रतलाम सहित जिन जगहों पर कोरोना संक्रमण बढ़ रहा है। वहां पर रात 10 बजे से सुबह 6 बजे तक के लिए कर्फ्यू लगाया जा रहा है। हम बंदिशों और सख्ती के पक्ष में नहीं हैं, मगर सच यही है कि कोरोना को लगातार नजरअंदाज किया जा रहा है। अगर जागरुकता कमजोर पड़ी तो सख्ती होगी ही और होनी भी चाहिए।

इधर, छबड़ा में एक बार फिर कोरोना की दस्तक, 8 नए पीड़ित आए सामने

छबड़ा. क्षेत्र में एक बार फिर से कोरोना ने दस्तक दी है। शनिवार को कस्बे में एक साथ आठ पॉजिटिव मामले सामने आए हैं। जिनमें पांच मोतीपुरा थर्मल पावर प्लांट के कर्मचारी व तीन कस्बे के निवासी हैं। जानकारी के अनुसार त्यौहारी सीजन में लोगों की अोर से बरती गई लापरवाही व नियमों के उल्लंघन से एक बार फिर से क्षेत्र में कोरोना ने दस्तक दी है। शनिवार को कस्बे में कोरोना के आठ नए मामले सामने आए हैं। जिनमें पांच मोतीपुरा थर्मल प्लांट के कर्मचारी हैं तथा तीन कस्बा निवासी हैं। कोरोना की दस्तक को देखते हुए कस्बेवासियों को नियमों का पालन करने व मास्क लगाने की जरूरत है।

पिछले दिनों त्यौहारी सीजन में कस्बे के बाजारों में ज़बरदस्त भीड़ उमड़ी थी। जिसमें देखा गया कि दुकानदारों व ग्राहकों ने नियमों को ताक पर रख कर खूब लापरवाही बरती व मास्क का प्रयोग भी नहीं किया। जिसके चलते एक बार फिर से कोरोना ने दस्तक दे दी है। अब स्थानीय प्रशासन को ज़्यादा सख़्ती बरतने की ज़रूरत है। वहीं कस्बे के लोगो को भी मास्क का प्रयोग करने जरूरत है।

