विटामिन-ए की खुराक:बच्चों को कमजोरी से बचाने के लिए 30 तक पिलाएंगे विटामिन-ए की खुराक

बारां4 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

जिले में बाल स्वास्थ्य पोषण के तहत बच्चों को बीमारी व कमजोरी से बचाने के लिए विटामिन-ए की खुराक पिलाई जाएगी। स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने इसके लिए प्लान तैयार किया है। जिसमें नौ माह से पांच साल तक के बच्चे कवर किए जाएंगे। सीएमएचओ डाॅ. संपतराज नागर ने बताया कि विटामिन-ए कार्यक्रम 30 अक्टूबर से लाॅन्च किया गया है। जिसे 30 नवंबर तक व्यापक स्तर पर संचालित किया जाएगा। इसमें निर्धारित आयु वर्ग के बच्चों को शत प्रतिशत विटामिन-ए की खुराक पिलाई जाएगी। कार्यक्रम को जिले के सभी आंगनबाड़ी केंद्रों से संचालित किया जाएगा। इसमें आशा सहयोगिनी भी सक्रिय रूप से भाग लेंगी। उन्होंने बताया कि इस कार्य में आंगनबाड़ी में दर्ज कुपोषित बच्चों के अलावा नौ माह से पांच साल तक बच्चों को शामिल किया जाएगा। इसके लिए अलग से कोई केटेगरी जारी नहीं की गई है। सभी बच्चों को पात्र माना गया है। आंगनबाड़ी केंद्रों पर आंगनबाड़ी कार्यकर्ता व आशा सहयोगिनी की मौजूदगी में विटामिन-ए की खुराक पिलाई जाएगी। इसके अलावा सीएचसी, पीएचसी, सब सेंटर पर गाइड लाइन के अनुसार बच्चों को विटामिन-ए की खुराक पिलाई जाएगी। प्रदेश स्वास्थ्य निदेशालय के निर्देश पर जिले में स्वास्थ्य विभाग की ओर से अधिकारियों को निर्देशित भी किया गया है। इस संबंध में डिप्टी सीएमएचओ परिवार कल्याण डाॅ. सीताराम वर्मा ने बताया कि यह कार्यक्रम महिला एवं बाल विकास के सहयोग से आयोजित करवाया जा रहा है। जिसमें बच्चों को छह-छह माह के अंतराल में विटामिन-ए की खुराक दिया जाना जरूरी है।

