नो मास्क-नो एंट्री:नो मास्क-नो एंट्री के तहत नगर परिषद ने निकाली रैली

बारां5 घंटे पहले
नगर परिषद के आयुक्त मनोज कुमार की ओर से मंगलवार को प्रताप चौक से चारमूर्ति चौराहा, बस स्टैंड के आसपास के क्षेत्र में रैली निकालकर मास्क बांटे व बिना मास्क के घूमने वालों से समझाइश की गई। साथ ही घरों पर जाकर स्टीकर चिपकाए व आमजन को कोरोनावायरस से बचाव के लिए प्रेरित किया। नगर परिषद टीम हर रोज वार्डों में जाकर आमजन से समझाइश कर रही है। घरों पर मास्क वितरण कर जागरुकता के स्टीकर चिपकाए जा रहे हैं। वहीं कोरोना से बचाव के लिए मास्क व दो गज दूरी बनाए रखने के लिए आग्रह किया जा रहा है। नगर परिषद ने शहर व आमजन के लिए जुटे रहने का संकल्प लिया। इस दौरान सहायक अभियंता धर्मराज गुर्जर, कनिष्ठ अभियंता मानसिंह मीणा, सफाई निरीक्षक नरसीलाल स्वामी, कनिष्ठ लिपिक नरेंद्रकुमार शर्मा, पवनकुमार सेन, उवेश शेख, महेंद्र नागर सहित अन्य कर्मचारी मौजूद थे।शिक्षा के इंडिकेटर्स संबंधी बैठक ली: बारां. मिनी सचिवालय में मंगलवार को कलेक्टर इंद्रसिंह राव की अध्यक्षता में नीति आयोग के इंडिकेटर्स के तहत शिक्षा विभाग की बैठक हुई। जिसमें कोरोना आपदा की वर्तमान स्थिति में विद्यार्थियों की शिक्षा, ऑनलाइन एज्युकेशन के मनोवैज्ञानिक प्रभाव, होमवर्क, ऑनलाइन शिक्षण की समस्याएं, विद्यार्थियों के व्यवहार में परिवर्तन आदि का अध्ययन कर गूगल फाॅर्म तैयार करने संबंधी निर्देश दिए। बैठक में डीईओ रामनारायण मीणा, शिक्षा विभाग से बिरधीलाल नागर, प्रहलाद राठौर, दिनेश वैष्णव, पिरामल के प्रतिनिधि आदि मौजूद थे।

