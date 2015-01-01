पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बदल रहा मौसम:दिनभर छाए रहे बादल, हवा चलने से तापमान में आई गिरावट, ठंडक बढ़ी

बारां3 घंटे पहले
  • देश के उत्तरी भाग में बर्फबारी का असर, 2 डिग्री गिरकर न्यूनतम तापमान 16 डिग्री रहा , सर्द हवाएं चलने से दोपहर में भी गर्म कपड़े पहने रहे लोग

शहर में मंगलवार को दिनभर बादल छाए रहने से लोगो को ठंड का अहसास हुआ। बादल छाए रहने और हवा चलने से तापमान में भी गिरावट आई। सर्दी की दस्तक के साथ ही अब दोपहर में भी लोग गर्म कपड़े पहने नजर आने लगे हैं। मंगलवार को सोमवार के मुकाबले तापमान में 2 डिग्री की गिरावट आई। मंगलवार को अधिकतम तापमान 28 डिग्री और न्यूनतम तापमान 16 डिग्री सेल्सियस रहा। इस दौरान उत्तर-पूर्वी हवा 7 किमी से 11 किमी प्रतिघंटे की रफ्तार से चलती रही। जिले में सर्दी की दस्तक के साथ ही सड़कों पर हल्की धुंध पड़ने लग गई है। इसके कारण हाईवे व सड़कों से गुजरने वाले वाहन चालकों को परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। मौसम विशेषज्ञों के अनुसार देश के उत्तरी भागों व पहाडी़ क्षेत्र में हो रही बर्फबारी के कारण आगामी समय में जिले में सर्दी के और बढ़ने की संभावना है। वर्तमान समय में जम्मू-कश्मीर, हिमाचल, उत्तराखंड में बर्फबारी का दौर शुरू हो चुका है।

