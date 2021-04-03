पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

टीकाकरण:कलेक्टर ने लगवाई वैक्सीन, बोले-सुरक्षित

बारां4 घंटे पहले
  • दूसरे चरण में जिले के 7 ब्लॉक और जिला अस्पताल में हुआ टीकाकरण

शहर के जिला अस्पताल के योगा केंद्र वैक्सीनेशन सेंटर में गुरूवार को कोविड वैक्सीनेशन के दूसरे चरण में कलेक्टर राजेंद्र विजय ने कोविड वेक्सीनेशन करवाया। कलेक्टर विजय ने वैक्सीनेशन के बाद बताया कि कोविड वैक्सीनेशन पूरी तरह सुरक्षित है। उन्होंने कहा कि लोगों के जीवन को बचाने के लिए वैक्सीन सबसे बड़ा सुरक्षा कवच है। कलेक्टर ने इस मौके पर चिकित्सकों व स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों से अपील करते हुए कहा कि वह अपनी लड़ाई इसी प्रकार जारी रखें। बारां को कोविड से सुरक्षित करने के उनके प्रयास रंग लाएंगे। दूसरे चरण में फ्रंटलाइन वर्कर्स का वेक्सीनेशन किया जा रहा है।सीएमएचओ डॉ. संपतराज नागर ने बताया कि पहले चरण में 16 जनवरी को हैल्थ केयर वॅारियर्स के लिए वैक्सीनेशन शुरू हुआ। उन्होंने कहा कि स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों ने कोविड मैनेजमेंट कार्य किया व अब आमजन में विश्वास पैदा हो इसके लिए सबसे पहले वैक्सीनेशन कराया। उन्होंने बताया कि वैक्सीनेशन का सुखद परिणाम सामने आ रहा है। उन्होंने बताया कि गुरूवार को कोविड वेक्सीनेशन का दूसरा चरण शुरू हुआ है, इसमें फ्रंट लाईन वर्कर्स का कोविड वैक्सीनेशन हो रहा है। इसमें जिले में कलेक्टर, एसडीएम, राजस्व विभाग के कर्मचारी, पटवारी, पैरामिलट्री फोर्स के लोगों के वैक्सीनेशन हुआ है।

कलेक्टर ने बताया कि दूसरे चरण के बाद तीसरे चरण में 50 साल से ऊपर व गंभीर बीमारी वाले लोगो जिनको कोविड का खतरा है, उनके लिए केंद्र व राज्य सरकार के निर्धारित मापदंड के अनुसार वेक्सीनेशन कार्य करवाएंगे। दूसरे चरण के तहत 7 ब्लॉक और जिला अस्पताल में वैक्सीनेशन किया गया है। सीएमएचओ डॉ. संपतराज नागर ने बताया कि गुरूवार को दूसरे चरण के तहत जिले में 8 स्थानों पर वैक्सीनेशन हुआ। उन्होंने बताया दूसरे चरण में पूरे जिले में 659 का पंजीयन किया गया। जिला अस्पताल के वैक्सिनेशन केंद्र पर कलेक्टर के साथ अन्य अधिकारियों व राजस्वकर्मियों ने भी वैक्सीन लगवाया।

