प्रशिक्षण:कॉलेज स्टूडेंट्स को मिलेगी आईटी स्किल्स की ट्रेनिंग

बारां2 घंटे पहले
  • पीजी कॉलेज में ऑनलाइन मोड पर चलाया जाएगा कोर्स, कंपोजिट फार्मिंग भी सिखाई जाएगी

बॉयज पीजी कॉलेज में ऑनलाइन मोड पर नवाचार एवं कौशल विकास प्रकोष्ठ के माध्यम से बेसिक आईटी स्किल एवं कंपोजिट फार्मिंग के कोर्स से स्टूडेंट्स को ट्रेनिंग मिलेगी। इसमें रेगुलर सहित प्राइवेट स्टूडेंट्स भी इन कोर्सों का फायदा ले सकते हैं। इसको लेकर कॉलेज प्रबंधन की ओर से ऑनलाइन आवेदन लेना शुरू कर दिया है।

खास बात यह है कि ट्रेनिंग भी ऑनलाइन ही होगी।प्राचार्य डाॅ. केएम मीना एवं नवाचार प्रकोष्ठ प्रभारी रामकेश मीना, सहायक आचार्य प्राणीशास्त्र ने बताया कि आईटी स्किल में छात्रों के लिए एक्सेल सीट स्टेटिक्स, प्रजेंटेशन ऑफ डाटा, वेबसाइट डवलपमेंट, फ्रंट अकाउंिन्टग, टैली, जावा, सी एवं सी प्लस-प्लस लेगंवेजेज कोर्सेज कराए जाएंगे। इनके लिए आँनलाइन रजिस्ट्रेशन प्रारंभ हो चुका है। छात्र इन कोर्सों के लिए आँनलाइन रजिस्ट्रेªशन के फार्म पर क्लिक करके निर्धारित शुल्क में रजिस्ट्रेशन करा सकते हैं। यह कोर्सेज आईआईटी बोम्बे स्पोकन ट्यूटोरियल के सहयोग से करवाए जाएंगे।महाविद्यालय में अध्ययनरत छात्र, छात्रा या स्वयंपाठी विद्यार्थी कोई भी इन कोर्सों का लाभ उठा सकता है। आयुक्तालय कॅालेज शिक्षा राजस्थान, जयपुर की ओर से कई सारे अन्य कोर्सेंज के लिए विभिन्न एजेंसियों एवं संस्थाओं से एमओयू किया है, जिनके माध्यम से ओर भी कोर्सेज शुरू किए जाएंगे।

25 तक करें आवेदन
कम्पोजिट फार्मिंग कोर्स कृषि विज्ञान केंद्र अंता के सहयोग से आँनलाइन मोड पर निशुल्क होगा। इन सभी कोर्सेज के लिए महाविद्यालय की वेबसाइट Government Colleg Baran HTE Portal पर जाकर रजिस्ट्रेशन करें। अंतिम तारीख दिनांक 25 दिसंबर है।

