आत्महत्या:महिला कांस्टेबल की पति से थी अनबन, तनाव में लगा ली फांसी

बारां4 घंटे पहले
  • सोमवार देर रात की घटना, शव परिजनों को सौंपा

शहर स्थित रिजर्व पुलिस लाइन में तैनात महिला कांस्टेबल की शादी के बाद से ही पति से अनबन थी। इसी तनाव में उसने सोमवार देर रात सरकारी क्वार्टर में पंखे पर दुपट्‌टा से फंदा लगाकर जान दे दी। सूचना मिलने पर एएसपी विजय स्वर्णकार, डीएसपी महावीर शर्मा, प्रशिक्षु आरपीएस व सदर थानाधिकारी जयप्रकाश अटल, कोतवाली सीआई मांगेलाल यादव मौके पर पहुंच गए। मंगलवार सुबह पोस्टमार्टम के बाद शव परिजनों को सौंप दिया गया। मृतका के पिता ने पति सहित ससुराल पक्ष के तीन लोगों पर आत्महत्या के लिए उकसाने का आरोप लगाते हुए मामला दर्ज करवाया है। कोतवाली सीआई यादव ने बताया कि मृतका के पिता ने रिपोर्ट दी है। इसमें बताया कि उसकी बेटी रवीना सहरिया (22) बारां पुलिस लाइन में कांस्टेबल के पद पर तैनात है। पुलिस सेवा में चयन साल 2017 में हुई थी। उसका पिछले साल किशनगंज के सोड़ाना निवासी युवक राजकरण के साथ विवाह हुआ था। शादी के कुछ समय बाद ही पति से अलग रह रही थी शादी के कुछ समय बाद से ही रवीना और उसके पति के बीच अनबन के बाद से दोनों अलग रह रहे थे। महिला थाने में दोनों पक्षों ने आपसी सहमति से अलग रहने का निर्णय लिया था। इसके बाद पति की ओर से पारिवारिक न्यायालय में दावा किया गया है। यह केस कोर्ट में चल रहा है। मामले में सोमवार को न्यायालय की तारीख भी थी, लेकिन वह नहीं गई। पिता ने रिपोर्ट में बताया कि पति व ससुराल पक्ष के लोग उसे परेशान कर रहे थे। इसके चलते रवीना काफी तनाव में चल रही थी। इसी के चलते रवीना ने सोमवार शाम को ड्यूटी से लौटने के बाद देर रात करीब 10 बजे सरकारी क्वार्टर के कमरे में दुपट्‌टे से पंखे पर फंदा लगाकर आत्महत्या कर ली। पुलिस ने मृतका के पिता की रिपोर्ट पर पति राजकरण, सरोज बाई, जगदीश, देवीलाल के खिलाफ धारा 306 आईपीसी के तहत आत्महत्या के लिए उकसाने का मामला दर्ज कर जांच शुरू कर दी है।

