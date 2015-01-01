पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कांस्टेबल सेवा से बर्खास्त:कांस्टेबल सेवा से बर्खास्त, एसपी ने जारी किए आदेश

बारां4 घंटे पहले
एसपी डॉ. रवि सबरवाल ने बताया कि पुलिस कांस्टेबल जगदीश विश्नोई को सेवा से बर्खास्त करने के आदेश जारी किए गए हैं। कांस्टेबल जगदीश रिजर्व पुलिस लाइन बारां में जुलाई 2017 में तैनात था। एसपी ने बताया कि 2 जुलाई 2017 को कोतवाली थाने के एसआई सूरजपाल ने गश्त के दौरान शहर के बाबजी नगर बारां से एक कार में अवैध डोडा चूरा 250 किलोग्राम तथा 7.10 ग्राम स्मैक के साथ कांस्टेबल जगदीश विश्नोई को गिरफ्तार किया था। इसके बाद पुलिस की ओर से अनुसंधान आरोप पत्र न्यायालय में पेश किया गया। पुलिस जांच में सामने आया कि जगदीश विश्नोई को जब गिरफ्तार किया गया था। उसके साथ एक व्यक्ति और था जिसे उसने भगाने में सहयोग किया था। जगदीश विश्नोई को प्रकरण दर्ज होने पर निलंबित किया गया था तथा विभागीय कार्रवाई शुरू की गई थी। कांस्टेबल जगदीश बिश्नोई 3 जुलाई 2017 से 19 अगस्त 2019 तक 778 दिन तथा 22 मार्च 2020 से लगातार अपनी सेवा से अनुपस्थित चल रहा है। कांस्टेबल का यह आचरण सेवा नियमों के विपरीत होने से उसे सेवा से बर्खास्त करने के आदेश जारी किए गए हैं।

