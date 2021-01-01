पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निर्देश:महिला अपराधों पर नियंत्रण रखें, करें त्वरित अनुसंधान : आईजी

बारां3 घंटे पहले
  • कोटा आईजी ने बारां में ली पुलिस की अधिकारियों की बैठक, सड़क दुर्घटनाओं में मृतको की संख्या में कमी लाने पर दिया जोर

जिले में सोमवार को कोटा रेंज आईजी रविदत गौड ने बारां की अपराध समीक्षा बैठक सोमवार को एसपी कार्यालय में ली। आईजी कोटा ने अपराध गोष्ठी में हत्या, लूट, डकैती जैसे जघन्य एवं संगठित अपराधों की रोकथाम, महिलाओं, बच्चों व कमजोर वर्गों के खिलाफ अपराधों का त्वरित अनुसंधान व प्रभावी नियंत्रण रखने व सड़क दुर्घटनाओं में मृतको की संख्या में कमी लाने, अवैध जुआ-सट्टा, अवैध शराब की बिक्री पर रोक लगाने, बस अड्डा, रेल्वे स्टेशन पर शराबियों, स्मेकचियों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई करने के निर्देश दिए। आर्म्स एक्ट व एनडीपीएस एक्ट की अधिक से अधिक कार्रवाई करने, हार्डकोर अपराधियो के खिलाफ प्रभावी कार्रवाई करने तथा पुराने पैंडिग प्रकरणो का शीघ्र निस्तारण करने के निर्देश दिए। साथ ही वृताधिकारियों को अपने-अपने सर्किल के टॅाप-10 सक्रिय व वांछित अपराधियों की सूची की समीक्षा कर उनको गिरफतार करने के निर्देश दिये। केस आफिसर स्कीम में चयनित प्रकरणों की वृत स्तर पर वृताधिकारी महीने में मीटिंग लेकर प्रगति की समीक्षा करे तथा विवादित स्थलों व मंदिरों पर सीसीटीवी कैमरे लगवाकर निगरानी रखने के संबंध में निर्देशित किया। पुलिस थानों में निर्मित स्वागत कक्ष एवं अन्य जन-केंद्रित सुविधाओं, पुलिस परिसरों में पुलिसकर्मियों व उनके परिवारजनों के लिए कल्याणकारी गतिविधियों एवं पुलिसकर्मियों की तकनीकी कार्य-दक्षता में अभिवृद्वि की प्रगति की भी चर्चा की। साथ ही एसपी कार्यालय के समस्त पुलिस कर्मियों को राष्ट्रीय मतदाता दिवस की शपथ दिलाई गई। अपराध गोष्ठी में एसपी विनीत कुमार बंसल, एएसपी विजय स्वर्णकार, डीएसपी बारां मनोज कुमार गुप्ता, डीएसपी अंता जिनेंद्र जैन, डीएसपी अटरू श्योजीलाल मीणा, डीएसपी छबड़ा ओमेंद्र सिंह, डीएसपी शाहाबाद कजोडमल मीणा, महिला अपराध अनुसंधान सेल डीएसपी राकेश शर्मा, एससी-एसटी सेल डीएसपी श्योराज मीणा, प्रशिक्षु डीएसपी जयप्रकाश अटल उपस्थित रहे।

