कोरोना जन जागरुकता अभियान:कोरोना जन जागरुकता अभियान एवं महात्मा गांधी के विचारों को जन-जन तक पहुंचाने के लिए होंगी प्रतियोगिताएं

बारां5 घंटे पहले
आयुक्तालय कॉलेज शिक्षा राजस्थान जयपुर के आदेश की अनुपालना में राज्य सरकार की ओर से संचालित कोरोना जागरुकता अभियान के तहत तथा महात्मा गांधी के विचारों को जन-जन तक पहुंचाने के उद्देश्य से एनसीसी, एनएसएस एवं स्काउट गाइड की ओर से ब्वॉयज पीजी कॉलेज में चित्रकला, निबंध लेखन एवं स्लोगन प्रतियोगिता का ऑनलाइन आयोजन 31 अक्टूबर से सात नवंबर तक किया जा रहा है। प्राचार्य डॉ. केएम मीना एवं एनएसएस प्रभारी रतिराम जाटव ने बताया कि इसमें स्नातक एवं स्नातकोत्तर स्तर पर अलग-अलग प्रतियोगिताओं का आयोजन किया जाएगा। स्नातक स्तर पर कोरोनाकाल में विद्यार्थियों के दायित्व, महात्मा गांधी एवं बुनियादी शिक्षा, हमारी परंपरा और जल संक्षरण, स्वच्छता के मायने एवं हमारे दायित्व विषय पर तथा स्नातकोत्तर स्तर पर पर्यावरण सुरक्षित जीवन का आधार, अहिंसा एवं सत्याग्रह गांधीजी के नजरिए से तथा पर्यावरण संतुलन एवं स्वास्थ्य विषय पर प्रतियोगिताएं होंगी। जिसमें कॉलेज के नियमित विद्यार्थी सात नवंबर तक चित्र, निबंध लेखन, एवं स्लोगन लिखकर कॉलेज की ई-मेल आईडी पर नाम, कक्षा, प्रवेशांक इत्यादि लिखकर भेजें। इसके बाद भेजे गए चित्र, निबंध एवं स्लोगन पर विचार नहीं किया जाएगा। इन प्रतियोगिताओं का परिणाम पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री इंदिरा गांधी की जयंती के अवसर पर 19 नवंबर को घोषित कर प्रथम, द्वितीय एवं तृतीय स्थान पर आने वाले विद्यार्थियों को पुरस्कृत किया जाएगा।आचार्य ने बताए टीवी के दुष्परिणाम: बारां. आचार्य ज्ञानसागर महाराज ने मंगलवार के टीवी के दुष्परिणाम बताए। आचार्य ने कहां कि आवश्यकता अविष्कार की जननी है, यह बात अब बेमानी हो गई है। चल चित्रों का जीवन में बड़ा ही महत्व होता है। टीवी के जरिए वर्तमान में तेजी से गलत चीजों का प्रचार आधुनिक तरीके से किया जा रहा है कि आदमी अंधा होकर उसके पीछे चल देता है। वह टीवी के अनुसार खुद को बनाने का मन बनाने लग जाता है। बच्चे कई बार टीवी देख उसकी नक़ल करते है।

