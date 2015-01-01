पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बारां4 घंटे पहले
जिले में नवंबर महीने में कोरोना संक्रमण का आंकड़ा बढ़ा है। कोरोना संक्रमण के 10 महीनों में पॉजिटिव रोगियों की संख्या में नवंबर का महीना तीसरे नंबर पर पहुंच गया है। खास बात यह है कि पॉजिटिविटी रेट इस महीने में बढ़कर 14.9 पर पहुंच गई है। यह अभी तक सबसे ज्यादा है। औसत 5 फीसदी के मुकाबले यह 9.9 फीसदी ज्यादा है। रविवार को भी 30 नए मामले सामने आए हैं। जिले में सितंबर के पीक टाइम के बाद कुछ दिन राहत रही। अब कोरोना फिर से रफ्तार पकड़ रहा है।त्योहारी सीजन के बाद अब शादी ब्याह का सीजन शुरू हो गया है। बारां और अंता में स्थानीय निकाय के चुनाव हो रहे हैं। साथ ही सर्दी का असर लगातार बढ़ता जा रहा है। सितंबर में सर्वाधिक 735 कोरोना पॉजिटिव आए थे। पॉजिटिविटी रेट 11.3 फीसदी रही थी। जिले में कोरोना संक्रमण का पहला मामला 29 अप्रैल को आया था। अब तक 1734 मामले सामने आ चुके हैं। इनमें से 26 की मृत्यु हो चुकी है। 1512 ठीक हो चुके हैं।

यह लापरवाही जानलेवा...बाजारों में बेखौफ बिना मास्क घूम रहे लोग

शादी में थर्मल स्कैनिंग और हैंड वॉश जरूरीआयोजकों को संबंधित एसडीएम को सूचना देते वक्त भरोसा दिलाना होगा कि विवाह कार्यक्रमों के दौरान सभी अतिथि फेस मास्क लगाकर रखेंगे। सेनेटाइजर एवं सोशल डिस्टेंस का पालन किया जाएगा। प्रवेश एवं निकास गेट पर थर्मल स्कैनिंग, हैंड वॉश और सेनेटाइजर की व्यवस्था करनी होगी। रेलिंग्स, डोर हैंडल आदि बार-बार सेनेटाइज करने होंगे। गाइडलाइन के उल्लंघन की स्थिति में आपदा प्रबंधन अधिनियम 2005 और राजस्थान महामारी अधिनियम, 2020 के तहत जुर्माना एवं दंडात्मक कार्रवाई की जाएगी।^कोरोना संक्रमण के बढ़ते प्रभाव को देखते हुए जिले में होने वाली शादियों में केवल 100 लोगों की अनुमति होगी। शादी समारोह से पहले आयोजकों को संबधित एसडीएम को पूर्व सूचना देनी हाेगी।- इंद्रसिंह राव, कलेक्टर, बारां

