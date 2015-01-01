पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गाय-बछड़े की पूजाबारां| शहर की शिवाजी कॉलोनी स्थित नंदिनी गोशाला:गोपाष्टमी पर की गाय-बछड़े की पूजा

बारां4 घंटे पहले
शहर की शिवाजी कॉलोनी स्थित नंदिनी गोशाला में रविवार को अखिल भारतीय अग्रवाल महिला सम्मेलन बारां की ओर से कार्तिक मास में गोपाष्टमी के शुभ अवसर पर नंदिनी गोशाला पहुंचकर गाय-बछड़े की पूजा की।संभागीय महिला अध्यक्ष मंजू गर्ग, जिलाध्यक्ष शशि गर्ग, जिला महामंत्री मंजू बंसल व मीना मंगल ने सुख, समृद्धि व सौभाग्य वृद्धि व कोरोना मुक्ति की भावना से गोपाष्टमी पर नंदिनी गोशाला पहुंचकर गाय-बछड़े की पूजा की। गर्ग ने बताया कि गोपाष्टमी दीपावली के दौरान आने वाला प्रसिद्ध त्योहार गोवर्धन पूजा के सात दिन बाद मनाया जाता है। गाय का दूध, घी, दही, छाछ यहां तक कि मूत्र भी मनुष्य जाति के स्वास्थ्य के लिए लाभदायक हैै। गोपाष्टमी त्योहार हमें बताता है कि हम सभी अपने पालन के लिए गाय पर निर्भर रहते हैं। इसलिए वो हमारे लिए पूजनीय है। हिंदू संस्कृति में गाय को मां का दर्जा दिया गया है।वहीं मेलखेड़ी बाईपास स्थित काठियाबाबा आश्रम पर भक्तमंडल परिवार के सदस्यों ने गोपाष्टमी के अवसर पर अपने घर की सफाई के बाद गोमाताओं का पूजन किया व उनको हरा चारा खिलाया। गुड़ और आटा मिलाकर भूसा खिलाया तथा फल भी खिलाए। सर्दी से रक्षा के लिए चांवल की पराल की बिछायत की तथा आगामी दिनों में गोमाताओं के चारे की व्यवस्था के साथ नियमित सेवा का संकल्प भी लिया। आचार्य परमानंद ने गोपाष्टमी के पर्व का विस्तार से महत्व बताते हुए कहा कि आज के दिन ही श्रीकृष्ण गोचारण के लिए निकले थे। इसलिए वो गोपाल कहलाए। शास्त्रों में कहा गया है कि गाय समस्त प्राणियों की माता है। हम गाय को गोमाता कहकर इसलिए संबोधित करते हैं चूंकि वो दिव्य गुणों की स्वामिनी है। पृथ्वी पर साक्षात देवी के समान है। ऐसे में गाय की देह में समस्त देवी-देवताओं का वास होने से यह सर्वदेवमयी है। कार्यक्रम में कोरोना से बचाव की सुरक्षाओं का पालन करने का आग्रह किया गया। भारत वंदना एवं प्रसादी के बाद कार्यक्रम का समापन हुआ। इस अवसर पर भक्तमंडल परिवार के सभी सदस्य उपस्थित रहे। वहीं भारतीय किसान संघ की ओर से उपाध्यक्ष रामदयाल सुमन, बनवारी लाल नागर के नेतृत्व में कुंज विहार कॉलोनी में गोपाष्टमी पर्व मनाया गया। इस दौरान बैठक को संबोधित करते हुए जिला सहमंत्री जगदीश बैरवा ने उपस्थित कार्यकर्ताओं को निवेदन करते हुए भारतीय किसान संघ के महत्व कार्यपद्धति पर विचार व्यक्त करते हुए शहर में भारतीय किसान संघ का काम सभी वार्डों में खड़ा करना तथा संपूर्ण नगर में सदस्यता अभियान में सदस्यता करना लक्ष्य बताया। इसके बाद उपस्थित कार्यकर्ताओं की ओर से गोमाता का पूजन कर गोसंवर्धन, योगा बचाओ खेती बचाओ के साथ कार्यक्रम का समापन किया। इस दौरान महावीर योगी, देवकरण सेन, कालूलाल गुर्जर, कल्लू बेरवाल सहित अन्य कार्यकर्ता उपस्थित रहे।अंता. इनरव्हील क्लब ने गोपाष्टमी के उपलक्ष्य में गोविंद गोशाला बरखेड़ा में गायों की पूजा कर उनको हरा चारा, गुड़, दलिया व लड्डू आदि खिलाए। इस अवसर पर आईएसओ रिंकी मेहता, सचिव पूजा जैन, कोषाध्यक्ष मेघा खंडेलवाल, पाची गालव, दुर्गेश कलकलिया, रेखा मेहता मौजूद रही। गोशाला के सदस्य चेतन मालव, अजय मेहता व चंद्रप्रकाश मीणा ने गोशाला की जानकारी दी। उन्होंने बताया कि इसमें लगभग सौ से अधिक गोवंश हैं, जिनकी उचित देखभाल, चारे-पानी व समय-समय पर चिकित्सा सुविधा उपलब्ध करवाई जाती है।

