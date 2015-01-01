पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सिलेंडर ने पकड़ी आग:माचिस की तीली जलाकर लीकेज चैक करते समय सिलेंडर ने पकड़ी आग, मशक्कत के बाद पाया काबू

बारां4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कुंजविहार कॉलोनी के मकान तक तंग गलियों के कारण नहीं पहुंच सकी फायर ब्रिगेड, बड़ा हादसा टला

सिलेंडर के पास आग जलाकर लीकेज चैक कर करना युवक को भारी पड़ गया। शहर के कुंजविहार कॉलोनी स्थित एक मकान में रविवार रात सिलेंडर के आग पकड़ने से क्षेत्र में हड़कंप मच गया। आसपास के मकानों से लोग घरों से बाहर निकल आए। सूचना मिलने पर कोतवाली मौके पर पहुंच गई। घटना की जानकारी मिलने गैस एजेंसी संचालक ने स्टाफ के साथ मौके पर पहुंचकर मशक्कत के बाद आग पर काबू पाया। ऐसे में बड़ा हादसा टल गया। डीएसपी महावीर शर्मा व कोतवाली सीआई मांगेलाल यादव भी मौके पर पहुंचे।पुलिस के अनुसार कुंजविहार कॉलाेनी में हेमंत पुत्र लक्ष्मीनारायण मकान में किराए से रहता है। रविवार रात को गैस खत्म होने के बाद नया सिलेंडर लगाया था। इस दौरान गैस पर कार्य करते समय रेगुलेटर ठीक से नहीं लगने के कारण लीकेज का अंदेशा हुआ। वह सिलेंडर के पास माचिस की तीली जलाकर लीकेज चैक कर रहा था। इसी दौरान अचानक सिलेंडर ने आग पकड़ ली।युवक सिलेंडर को उठाकर बाहर लाया और मदद के लिए आवाज लगाने लगा। सिलेंडर में आग की सूचना पर मोहल्ले के लोग दहशत में आ गए। घटना की सूचना पुलिस, फायर ब्रिगेड और गैस एजेंसी को दी। पुलिस और गैस एजेंसी संचालक गुणवंत पाटौदी स्टाफ के साथ मौके पर पहुंच गए। मशक्कत के बाद आग पर काबू पाया। गनीमत यह रही कि सिलेंडर ब्लास्ट नहीं हुआ और आगजनी में कोई हताहत नहीं हुई। गैस एजेंसी संचालक ने इस दौरान क्षेत्र के लोगों को लीकेज आदि की समस्या होने पर इस तरह की लापरवाही नहीं करने की समझाइश की।शहर की संकरी गलियों के लिए हो छोटी फायर ब्रिगेड की व्यवस्थाप्रत्यक्षदर्शियों ने बताया कि घटना की सूचना अग्निशमन को दी गई। सूचना मिलने के कुछ ही देर बाद फायर ब्रिगेड अटरु रोड पर पहुंच गई, लेकिन जिस मकान में यह घटना हुई वहां तक पहुंचने के लिए रास्ता संकरी गलियों से होकर गुजरता है। ऐसे में फायर ब्रिगेड मौके पर नहीं पहुंच सकी। लोगों का कहना है कि शहर में कई ऐसी कॉलोनियां हैं, जहां आवाजाही के लिए रास्ते संकरे हैं। ऐसे में इमरजेंसी के दौरान वहां तक पहुंचने के लिए एंबुलेंस, फायर ब्रिगेड पहुंचना मुश्किल है। ऐसे में प्रशासन को इस समस्या को लेकर कोई समाधान करना चाहिए। साथ ही छोटी फायर ब्रिगेड भी उपलब्ध करवाई जानी चाहिए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंयूट्यूब से सीखी एरोबिक्स की ट्रेनिंग, मां-बहन थीं पहली क्लाइंट, अब कमाती हैं लाख रुपए महीना - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें