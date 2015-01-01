पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सावधानी बरतें:पटाखों के धुएं से कोविड संक्रमित मरीजों को खतरा, सुरक्षित रहें, पटाखे नहीं चलाएं

बारां
  • राष्ट्रीय हरित प्राधिकरण (एनजीटी) ने उन सभी शहरों, कस्बों में भी प्रतिबंध लगाने का आदेश दिया है, जहां पिछले साल वायु की गुणवत्ता खराब थी

राष्ट्रीय हरित प्राधिकरण (एनजीटी) ने पटाखों की बिक्री और उपयोग पर पूर्ण प्रतिबंध लगाने के साथ ही उन सभी शहरों, कस्बों में भी प्रतिबंध लगाने का आदेश दिया है। जहां पिछले साल वायु की गुणवत्ता खराब थी। राजस्थान राज्य प्रदूषण कंट्रोल बोर्ड के क्षेत्रीय कार्यालय कोटा के अनुसार प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत ने कहा कि राज्य सरकार ने पटाखों के कारण होने वाले जहरीले धुएं से वैश्विक महामारी कोविड़-19 संक्रमित रोगियों और जनता के स्वास्थ्य की रक्षा के लिए पटाखों की बिक्री और फटने पर प्रतिबंध लगाने का फैसला किया है।

इस चुनौतीपूर्ण वैश्विक महामारी के समय में लोगों के जीवन की रक्षा करना सरकार के लिए सर्वोपरि है। त्योहार के समय प्रति वर्ष पटाखों से वायु और ध्वनि प्रदूषण का स्तर बढ़ता है और वर्तमान में कोविड़-19 प्रभावित लोग पटाखों के फटने से होने वाले वायु प्रदूषण के कारण सीधे ही परेशान हो सकते हैं। इसे देखते हुए, लोगों को इस साल पटाखे चलाने से बचना चाहिए। वरिष्ठ नागरिकों और बच्चों को विशेष रूप से त्योहार की अवधि के दौरान घर से बाहर निकलने से बचना चाहिए। राज्य प्रदूषण कंट्रोल बोर्ड के अनुसार चूंकि पटाखे एरोसोल उत्पन्न करते हैं। अतः यह आशंका है कि पटाखे फूटने से संभवतः कोरोना वायरस लोगों में संक्रमण के लिए एक माध्यम बन सकता है। इसी के साथ ही नाइट्रोजन डाइऑक्साइड, पॉलीसाइक्लिक ऐरोमेटिक हाइड्रोकार्बन और वाष्पशील कार्बनिक यौगिकों जैसे जहरीले रसायनों और जहरीली गैसों से वरिष्ठ नागरिकों, विशेष रूप से अस्थमा और श्वसन एलर्जी जैसी बीमारियों वाले लोगों में तीव्र श्वसन संकट उत्पन्न होता है। एरोसोल उत्पन्न करने वाले व्यवहारों में खांसना, छींकना, जोर से बात करना, चीखना, चिल्लाना और जोर से गाना एवं पटाखे चलाना भी शामिल है।

पटाखे में प्रयुक्त रसायन से होने वाले संभावित खतरे
कॉपर श्वसन मार्ग को प्रभावित करता है। कैडमियम ऑक्सीजन ले जाने के लिए रक्त की क्षमता कम करके एनीमिया की ओर जाता है। जस्ता धातु धुआं बुखार पैदा कर सकता है और उल्टी को प्रेरित कर सकता है। लेड तंत्रिका तंत्र को नुकसान पहुंचाता है। मैग्नीशियम धातु धुआं बुखार मैग्नीशियम धुएं के कारण होता है। सोडियम यह एक अत्यधिक प्रतिक्रियाशील तत्व है और नमी के साथ संयुक्त होने पर जलता है।

बच्चों और एलर्जी से पीड़ित लोगों के लिए पटाखों का धुआं घातक, कैंसर का भी खतरा
छोटे स्पार्कलर और फ्लावरपॉट द्वारा उत्पन्न घने धुएं श्वसन पथ को प्रभावित कर सकते हैं। खासकर छोटे बच्चों में। पटाखों का धुआं सर्दी और एलर्जी से पीड़ित लोगों की स्थिति को गंभीर बना सकता हैं। साथ ही यह सार्स कोव-2 (कोरोना वायरस) के संवहन तथा लोगों में संक्रमण का कारण भी बन सकता है। पटाखों से उत्पन्न प्रदूषक कणों के संपर्क में आने से लोग आंख, नाक और गले से संबंधित समस्याओं से पीड़ित हो सकते हैं। जब पटाखे फूटते हैं तो रंगों का उत्पादन करने के लिए जहरीले तत्वों का उपयोग किया जाता है। जब ये यौगिक वायु को प्रदूषित करते हैं, तो वे लोगों में कैंसर का खतरा बढ़ाते हैं।

