सरपंच की कार के शीशे फोड़े:मंडोला ढाबे पर तोड़फोड़ व सरपंच की कार के शीशे फोड़े, पुलिस जांच में जुटी

बारां4 घंटे पहले
मंडोला में अटरु रोड स्थित ढाबे पर बुधवार देर रात कुछ बदमाशों ने तोड़फोड़ कर दी। इस दौरान ढाबे के बाहर खड़ी सरपंच की कार के शीशे भी फोड़ दिए। डीएसपी मनोज कुमार गुप्ता, कोतवाली सीआई मांगेलाल यादव जाप्ते के साथ मौके पर पहुंच गए। पुलिस ने मामला दर्ज कर जांच शुरू कर दी है। मंडोला सरंपच ने भी परिवाद दिया है। पुलिस के अनुसार मोनिल शर्मा ने रिपोर्ट दी कि वह बुधवार रात करीब साढ़े 9 बजे मंडोला ढाबे के काउंटर पर बैठा था। गोदियापुरा निवासी पवन नागर व दो साथी बेसबॉल का बल्ला लेकर पहुंचे और सरपंच आशीष नागर के बारे में पूछा और न उसने सरपंच के नहीं होने की बात कही। पवन व उसके साथियों ने गाली-गलौच करते हुए ढाबे पर तोड़फोड़ कर दी। बाहर खड़ी सरपंच की कार को भी क्षतिग्रस्त कर दिया।

खराब सड़क के मलबे का गांव में उपयोग नहीं करने के लिए धमका रहा था आरोपी, रिपोर्ट दर्ज करवाई

मंडोला सरपंच नागर ने बताया कि फोरलेन हाईवे खराब सड़क खुदाई का मलबा गांव में कच्ची सड़क आदि के लिए उपयोग लेने के लिए जिला परिषद ने अनुमति दी है। ग्राम पंचायत मलबे को गांव में कच्चे रास्तों पर डाल रही है। अधिकारियों की अनुमति के बाद भी गोदियापुरा निवासी पवन नागर फोन कर हाईवे के इस मलबे को उपयोग में नहीं लेने के लिए धमकियां दे रहा था। पवन ने सरंपच के पिता को बुधवार को फोन कर जान से मारने की धमकी दी। रात करीब साढ़े 9 बजे गांव के पास ढाबे के बाहर खड़ी कार पर तोड़फोड़ कर क्षतिग्रस्त कर दिया। आरोपी पवन व उसके अन्य साथियों के खिलाफ राजकार्य में बाधा का मामला दर्ज करने के लिए कोतवाली में परिवाद दर्ज करवाया है। सीआई यादव ने बताया कि मामले की जांच शुरू कर दी है।

