पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

क्रिकेट प्रतियोगिता:देवरी ने केलवाड़ा की टीम को 7 विकेट से हराया

बारां3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

कस्बे के भगत सिंह स्टेडियम में आजाद क्रिकेट क्लब की ओर से आयोजित ओपन क्रिकेट प्रतियोगिता के फाइनल मुकाबले में किशन इलेवन देवरी की टीम ने शानदार बल्लेबाजी करते हुए केलवाड़ा सीनियर टीम को सात विकेट से हराकर ट्रॉफी पर कब्जा किया। सोमवार को सेमीफाइनल मुकाबला गरड़ा व देवरी टीम के बीच खेला गया। इसमें देवरी ने पहले बल्लेबाजी करते हुए 148 रनों का बड़ा स्कोर खड़ा किया। इसके जवाब में गरड़ा की टीम 12 ओवर में 132 रन ही बना पाई। इस मैच में मैन ऑफ द मैच बृजेश सोनी को मिला। फाइनल मुकाबला केलवाड़ा व देवरी के बीच खेला गया। केलवाड़ा टीम 72 रनों पर ही ऑल आउट हो गई। जवाब में देवरी की टीम ने छह ओवर में ही शानदार प्रदर्शन करते हुए सात विकेट से फाइनल मुकाबला जीत लिया। इस मैच का मैन ऑफ द मैच ईशु को मिला। वहीं मैन ऑफ द सीरीज से घनश्याम प्रजापति सम्मानित हुए। प्रतियोगिता के अंत में केलवाड़ा सरपंच रुकमिणी राठौर, दांता सरपंच विनोद चंदेल, कपिल राठौर, पूर्व प्रधान धर्मेंद्र यादव, गंगाराम नामदेव सहित अन्य अतिथियों ने विजेता टीम को 51 हजार रुपए व ट्रॉफी देकर सम्मानित किया। उपविजेता केलवाड़ा की टीम को 21 हजार रुपए व ट्रॉफी देकर सम्मानित किया। बेहतरीन प्रदर्शन के लिए बिन्नू सोनी, दीपक शाह, घनश्याम प्रजापत, एंपायर राजवीर चौहान, लवी को सम्मानित किया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपिता की मौत के बाद कर्ज लेकर लाए थे 80 रुपए की रील,आज इनके बनाए एक मास्टरपीस की कीमत एक करोड़ - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- जिस काम के लिए आप पिछले कुछ समय से प्रयासरत थे, उस कार्य के लिए कोई उचित संपर्क मिल जाएगा। बातचीत के माध्यम से आप कई मसलों का हल व समाधान खोज लेंगे। किसी जरूरतमंद मित्र की सहायता करने से आपको...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser