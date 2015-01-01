पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निर्देश:आचार संहिता के पहले जारी विकास कार्य प्रभावित नहीं, नए कार्यों पर रहेगा प्रतिबंध

बारां5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • नगरीय निकाय चुनाव: आचार संहिता की पालना करने के दिए निर्देश

जिले में नगरीय निकाय चुनाव के तहत नगर परिषद बारां एवं नगर पालिका क्षेत्र अंता में आचार संहिता प्रभावी हो गई है। जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी इंद्रसिंह राव ने बताया कि राज्य निर्वाचन आयोग के निर्देशानुसार आदर्श आचार संहिता की पालना पूर्णतः सुनिश्चित की जानी चाहिए।जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी राव ने बताया कि संबंधित निर्वाचन क्षेत्र में आदर्श आचार संहिता के प्रावधान तुरंत प्रभाव से लागू हो गए हैं, जो प्रक्रिया समाप्ति तक लागू रहेंगे। ऐसे में आदर्श आचार संहिता की पूर्णतः पालना की जाए। निर्वाचन क्षेत्रों में विकास कार्यों से संबंधित एवं प्रचार-प्रसार संबंधित पोस्टर, बैनर, फ्लेक्स, होर्डिंग्स, रोडवेज बसाें पर अंकित प्रचार-प्रसार सामग्री इत्यादि को तुरंत प्रभाव से हटवाने के निर्देश दिए गए हैं। संबंधित नगरीय निकायों में विभिन्न विभागों के विकास कार्य जिसके कार्यादेश आचार संहिता के प्रभाव में आने से पूर्व ही जारी किए जा चुके हैं या जो विकास कार्य पूर्व से ही चल रहे हैं, वे सभी आचार संहिता से प्रभावित नहीं होंगे। नई स्कीम, नए विकास कार्य एवं नए कार्यादेश आचार संहिता के लागू होने के बाद पूर्णतया प्रतिबंधित रहेंगे। चुनाव के लिए बड़ी मात्रा में कार्मिकों, अधिकारियों की आवश्यकता होगी। ऐसे में जिलें में समस्त विभागों के अधिकारियों, कर्मचारियों (आवश्यक सेवाओं को छोड़कर) के स्थानांतरण एवं पदस्थापन पर पूर्ण प्रतिबंध होगा।यदि अपरिहार्य कारणों से स्थानांतरण आवश्यक हो तो आवश्यकता एवं औचित्य के विवरण सहित प्रस्ताव प्राप्त होने पर तथा आयोग को इस संबंध में समाधान होने पर अनुमत किया जा सकेगा। जिला कार्मिकों, अधिकारियों के स्थानांतरण चुनाव की घोषणा से पूर्व हो चुके हैं, लेकिन चुनाव की घोषणा से पूर्व कार्यमुक्त या कार्यग्रहण नहीं किया गया है तो कार्यमुक्त या कार्यग्रहण आचार संहिता की समाप्ति के बाद ही किया जा सकेगा। लेकिन यदि ऐसा स्थानांतरण रिक्त पद पर किया गया है और चुनाव की घोषणा से पूर्व कार्यमुक्त हो गए हैं, लेकिन कार्यग्रहण नहीं किया गया है तो रिक्त पद पर कार्यग्रहण किया जा सकेगा। संबंधित उपखंड मुख्यालय पर कंट्रोल रूम की स्थापना कर आदेश की प्रति इस कार्यालय को भिजवाना सुनिश्चित करें।संबंधित निर्वाचन क्षेत्रों में कानून एवं शान्ति व्यवस्था बनाए रखने के लिए निर्देश दिए गए हैं। केंद्र व राज्य सरकार एवं राज्य निर्वाचन आयोग की ओर से कोविड-19 के संबंध में जारी की गई गाइडलाइन की पूर्णतः पालना करते हुए चुनाव कार्यक्रम अनुसार संबंधित कार्य समय पर संपादित करते हुए चुनाव सम्पन्न करवाए जाएंगे। अभ्यर्थियों के लिए आयोग की ओर से चुनाव खर्च सीमा निर्धारित की गई हैै। इसके अनुरूप अभ्यर्थियों का चुनाव लेखा संधारित किया जाएगा तथा चुनाव खर्च का पूरा विवरण परिणामों की घोषणा के 15 दिवस के भीतर विहित प्रारूप में जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी को प्रस्तुत करना होगा।

