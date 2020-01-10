पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

बैठक:सरपंच संघ की बैठक में दिलीप को बनाया अध्यक्ष

छीपाबड़ौद13 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

कस्बे में स्थित बालाजी की डूंगरी पर सोमवार को सरपंच संघ की बैठक आयोजित की गई। जिसमें सरपंच संघ की कार्यकारिणी घोषित करते हुए सर्वसम्मति से अमलावदा हाली ग्राम पंचायत के सरपंच दिलीप मीणा को अध्यक्ष बनाया गया।वहीं ग्राम पंचायत पछाड़ की सरपंच सरिता शर्मा को उपाध्यक्ष, देवरीजोध सरपंच दिलबर कोर को कोषाध्यक्ष, भावपुरा के सरपंच घासीलाल रैगर को सचिव, बमोरीघाटा की सरपंच प्रियंका नागर को महामंत्री बनाया गया है। मूलचंद शर्मा ने बताया कि बैठक में सरपंचों के अधिकार संबंधी मामलों पर चर्चा की गई। इस अवसर पर सारथल सरपंच लोकेंद्र सिंह, छोटूलाल भील, छीतर मालव, गोपाल नागर, रामप्रसाद रैगर, गिर्राज मीणा, बनवारीलाल मीणा, मांगीलाल मीणा, मुरली मीणा, रामविलास मीणा, गजेंद्र जैन, संजय पारेता सरपंच प्रतिनिधि सहित पंचायत समिति के अन्य सरपंचों ने भाग लिया।

0
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंधोनी के खिलाफ पिछले 5 में से एक ही मुकाबला जीत सकी रॉयल्स; रेग्युलर कप्तान स्टीव स्मिथ के साथ उतरेगी टीम, स्टोक्स और बटलर नहीं खेलेंगे - IPL 2020 - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज घर से संबंधित कार्यों को संपन्न करने में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। किसी विशेष व्यक्ति का सानिध्य प्राप्त हुआ। जिससे आपकी विचारधारा में महत्वपूर्ण परिवर्तन होगा। भाइयों के साथ चला आ रहा संपत्ति य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

फीडबैक दें