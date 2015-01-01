पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना जागरूकता:वीसी में हुई संपर्क पोर्टल संबंधी चर्चा

बारां4 घंटे पहले
राजस्थान संपर्क पोर्टल सीएम जनसुनवाई के प्रकरण के निस्तारण की प्रगति के संबंध में कलेक्टर इंद्रसिंह राव की अध्यक्षता में कलेक्ट्रेट के आईटी केंद्र से वीडियो काॅन्फ्रेंस के माध्यम से निर्देश दिए गए। वीसी में कलेक्टर राव ने कहा कि समस्त उपखंड अधिकारी व तहसीलदार लंबित राजस्व प्रकरणों का निस्तारण निश्चित समयावधि में पूर्ण कर परिवादी को राहत प्रदान करना सुनिश्चित करें। जिससे संपर्क पोर्टल पर कोई परिवाद लंबित न रहे।

साथ ही जिले में कोरोना जागरूकता जन आंदोलन के तहत फेस मास्क वितरण व जागरूकता कार्यक्रमों का आयोजन कर आमजन को अनिवार्य रूप से मास्क पहनने के लिए जागरूक भी करें। सीईओ जिला परिषद ने समस्त विकास अधिकारियों को राजस्थान संपर्क पोर्टल पर पंचायतीराज विभाग से संबंधित 30 दिवस से अधिक अवधि के लंबित प्रकरणों के निस्तारण संबंधी निर्देश दिए।

जिला रसद अधिकारी ने वन नेशन वन कार्ड के आधार सीडिंग ई-मित्र के माध्यम से करवाने एवं इस कार्य में उचित मूल्य के दुकानदारों का सहयोग लेने संबंधी जानकारी दी। समाज कल्याण विभाग के अधिकारी ने नशा मुक्ति अभियान के तहत ब्लॉक लेवल पर कमेटियों के गठन करने संबंधी आवश्यकता बताई।

साथ ही बताया कि बारां के आमापुरा में शिशुगृह प्रारंभ हो गया है, जिसके तहत यदि कोई 0-6 वर्ष के शिशु को किसी स्थान पर छोड़ जाता है, तो ऐसे शिशु को शिशुगृह में रखकर पूर्ण देखभाल की जा सकेगी।

बैठक में खनन, वन, रसद, पीएचईडी, चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य, ग्रामीण विकास एवं पंचायतीराज विभाग सहित विभिन्न विभागों के राजस्थान सम्पर्क पोर्टल पर लंबित प्रकरणों के संबंध में एसीपी रामकुमार बाॅथम ने पीपीटी प्रजेंटेशन के माध्यम से जानकारी दी।

इस पर कलेक्टर राव ने सम्पर्क पोर्टल पर लंबित प्रकरणों के त्वरित निस्तारण के निर्देश दिए। इस अवसर पर एडीएम मोहम्मद अबूबक्र, सीईओ जिला परिषद बृजमोहन बैरवा, समस्त एसडीएम, तहसीलदार, विकास अधिकारी, जिला स्तरीय अधिकारी मौजूद थे।

