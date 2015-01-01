पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सेवा:कोरोना से बचाव के लिए मास्क वितरित

बारां4 घंटे पहले
शहर के कोटा रोड स्थित उच्च माध्यमिक स्कूल की ओर से मंगलवार को कोरोना से बचाव के लिए फेस मास्क का निशुल्क वितरण किया गया। स्कूल के प्रवक्ता प्रद्युम्न गौतम ने बताया कि शिक्षा विभाग के संयुक्त निदेशक कोटा हजारीलाल शिवहरे ने स्कूल में मास्क वितरण की शुरुआत की।

इस अवसर पर उन्होंने कहा कि कोरोना से बचने के लिए मास्क लगाने सहित सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग कारगर उपाय है। स्कूल की प्रधानाचार्य अर्चना मीणा ने कहा कि वैक्सीन आने तक कोरोना से बचने के लिए मास्क सबसे बेहतर माध्यम है। इस अवसर पर आमजन, अभिभावकों सहित बाहर से आए शिक्षकों व स्टाफ को मास्क वितरित किए गए।

कार्यक्रम का संचालन शारीरिक शिक्षक सुनील शर्मा ने किया। इस दौरान सहायक निदेशक रामपाल मीणा, प्राध्यापक आशा यादव, संतोष जैन, प्रहलाद नागर, संगीता मीणा, मदन मेघवाल, पप्पूसिंह मीणा, वरिष्ठ शिक्षिका नीति शर्मा सहित अन्य स्टाफकर्मी मौजूद थे।

कोरोना महामारी से बचाव व रोकथाम के लिए चल रहे जागरूकता जन आंदोलन के तहत नगर परिषद की ओर से तेल फैक्ट्री क्षेत्र में दुकानदारों, राहगीरों व आमजन को फेस मास्क का वितरण करते हुए नियमित मास्क लगाने, सोशल डिस्टेंस रखने एवं हाथों को धोने संबंधी जागरूकता संदेश दिया गया। इस अवसर पर आयुक्त नगर परिषद मनोज कुमार मीणा, शिक्षक अमित भार्गव, महिपाल सिंह सहित नगर परिषद के कार्मिक मौजूद थे।

