समाजसेवा - सोलर लाइटों का वितरण:विद्या भारती आदर्श विद्या मंदिर स्कूल में सोलर लाइटों का वितरण

बारां13 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • बिजली की बचत होगी व बालकों को पढ़ने में सुविधा रहेगी, साैर ऊर्जा के उपयोग पर दिया गया बल

विद्या भारती विद्यालय आदर्श विद्या मंदिर में राजेंद्रकुमार खेतान पीएएल इंडस्ट्रीज नई दिल्ली के राष्ट्रीय उपाध्यक्ष की औंर से 25 निशुल्क सोलर लाइट का वितरण किया गया। कार्यक्रम के मुख्य अतिथि डॉ. मजीद मलिक कमांडो निदेशक भारत माता कॉलेज ने बताया कि इसके उपयोग से बिजली की बचत होगी व बालकों को पढ़ने में सुविधा रहेगी। विशिष्ट अतिथि एचपी गैस एजेंसी संचालक समाजसेवी हेमंत मावरी ने साैर ऊर्जा के उपयोग को लेकर विचार व्यक्त किए। जिला सचिव राजेंद्र शर्मा ने नई राष्ट्रीय शिक्षा नीति के बारे में बताते हुए कहा कि नई राष्ट्रीय शिक्षा नीति समाज व राष्ट्र के लिए वरदान साबित होगी। समिति अध्यक्ष रमेशचंद नंदवाना, जिला मंत्री प्रमोद राठौर ने अतिथियों का अभिनंदन किया। इस अवसर पर विद्यालय में कक्षा कक्ष का निर्माण कराने वाले भामाशाह शिव कटारिया का समिति ने सम्मान किया। समाज सेवी हेमंत मावरी ने दादाजी की स्मृति में पांच हजार रु वार्षिक सहयोग की घोषणा की। समारोह में सामाजिक दूरी बनाकर थर्मल सकैनिंग व हाथों को सेनेटाइस किया और कोविड-19 गाइड लाइन की पालना करते हुए 25 व्यक्तियों को सौलर लाइटों का वितरण किया। अंत में प्रधानाचार्य कृष्णकन्हैया पांचाल ने धन्यवाद देते हुए कार्यक्रम का समापन किया।

