बीडीओ के बयान:डीएसपी ने लिए सरपंच व बीडीओ के बयान

बारां4 घंटे पहले
सरपंच व ग्राम विकास अधिकारी को धमकी देने के मामले में डीएसपी कजोड़मल ने भंवरगढ़ पहुंचकर सरपंच व ग्राम विकास अधिकारी के बयान दर्ज किए। थाना प्रभारी विजेंद्र सिंह यादव ने बताया कि पांच दिन पहले सरपंच पिस्ताबाई व ग्राम विकास अधिकारी जगदीश सहरिया ने उपसरपंच घनश्याम नागर के खिलाफ धमकी देने व जातिसूचक शब्दों से अपमानित करने का मामला दर्ज करवाया था। इसके बाद मंगलवार को शाहाबाद से पहुंचे डीएसपी कजोड़मल ने ग्राम विकास अधिकारी जगदीश सहरिया व सरपंच पिस्ताबाई के बयान लिए।

