पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

दीपावली पर किया जाएगा ब्लैक आउट:विद्युत इंटक ने प्रदर्शन कर दी चेतावनी, दीपावली पर किया जाएगा ब्लैक आउट

बारां4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

विद्युत वितरण यूनियन इंटक की ओर से गुरुवार को केंद्र सरकार की निजीकरण की नीतियों के विरोध में अधीक्षण अभियंता कार्यालय पर प्रदर्शन किया गया। जिलाध्यक्ष रईस अहमद के नेतृत्व में इंटक के पदाधिकारियों ने केंद्र सरकार की निजीकरण की नीतियों के विरोध में नारेबाजी की। साथ ही तख्तियां लेकर निजीकरण का विरोध, वेतन कटौती से मुक्त किए जाने व बोनस की मांग को लेकर धरना दिया। धरना-प्रदर्शन के दौरान जिला महामंत्री ओम वर्मा कहा कि केंद्र सरकार की ओर से जिस तरह सरकारी उपक्रमों का निजीकरण किया जा रहा है उससे कर्मचारियों में आक्रोश है। जबकि सरकार के संदेश को जनता तक पहुंचाने व सरकार व जनता के बीच मध्यस्थता का कार्य सरकारी कर्मचारी ही करता है। सरकारी उपक्रमों का निजीकरण करना कर्मचारी विरोधी मानसिकता को दर्शाता है। जिला कार्यकारी अध्‍यक्ष नीरज मीना ने निगम प्रशासन को चेतावनी देते हुए कहा कि दीपावली पूर्व यदि बोनस स्थगित किया गया, वेतन नहीं दिया जाता है तो कर्मचारियों को मजबूरन दीपावली पर बिजली बंद करने जैसे कदम उठाने पड़ेंगे। वरिष्ठ उपाध्यक्ष मोहित नागर ने कहा कि बिजली निगम को वैसे तो अतिआवश्यक सेवाओं में माना जाता है, लेकिन जब सुविधाएं देने की बात की जाती है तो बिजली निगम के साथ सौतेला व्यवहार किया जाता है। उन्होंने पुलिस व चिकित्सा विभाग की तरह बिजली कर्मचारियों को भी वेतन कटौती से मुक्त रखने की मांग की। वरिष्ठ कोषाध्यक्ष वीरेंद्र मीना ने कहा कि हाल ही में प्रसारण निगम के कर्मचारियों को निगम की ओर से इंसेंटिव दिए जाने का आदेश जारी किया गया है। इसी तर्ज पर वितरण कर्मचारियों के बंद किए गए इंसेंटिव को फिर से नियमित किया जाए। इंटक जिलाध्यक्ष नंदलाल मीणा ने कर्मचारियों की मांगों का समर्थन करते हुए कहा कि यदि समय रहते दीपावली पूर्व मांगें नहीं मानी जाती है तो जिले की सप्लाई बंद किए जाने के कदम का सहयोग किया जाएगा। जिला मीडिया प्रवक्ता बृजराज मालव ने बताया कि धरने व प्रदर्शन के बाद अधीक्षण अभियंता को प्रबंध निदेशक के नाम ज्ञापन सौंपा गया। इस दौरान नरेश मीना, नरेंद्र सुमन, अकील हुसैन, सुरेश मालव, मनमोहन मीना, शोएब खान, रवि मालव, अनूप मालव, सुभाष यादव, राजेंद्र मेघवाल, योगेंद्र सुमन, सुरेंद्र नागर, रामेश्वर मालव, मुकेश जांगिड़, भंवर सिंह, मनोज मालव सहित बड़ी संख्या में कर्मचारी मौजूद थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपाकिस्तान की संसद में लगे मोदी-मोदी के नारे? न्यूज चैनल का दावा पड़ताल में झूठ निकला - फेक न्यूज़ एक्सपोज़ - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें