सदबुद्धि यज्ञ कर जताया विरोध:कर्मचारी संयुक्त महासंघ ने सत्याग्रह, जेल भरो आंदोलन और सदबुद्धि यज्ञ कर जताया विरोध

बारां5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • वेतन कटौती, समर्पित अवकाश पर लगी रोक हटाने, बोनस भुगतान सहित कई मांगें की

अखिल राजस्थन राज्य कर्मचारी संयुक्त महासंघ के प्रदेशव्यापी आह्वान पर वेतन कटौती, समर्पित अवकाश पर लगी रोक हटाने, बोनस के नकद भुगतान, माह मार्च का 16 दिवस का स्थगित वेतन जारी करने एवं जनवरी एवं जुलाई के महंगाई भत्ते को लेकर महासंघ की ओर से बुधवार को सदबुद्धि यज्ञ, सत्याग्रह एवं जेल भरो आंदोलन का आयोजन कलेक्ट्रेट पर किया गया।जिलाध्यक्ष रामप्रसाद नागर एवं जिला मंत्री भूपेंद्र माथोड़िया ने बताया कि कोरोना काल में राज्य कर्मचारियों ने जान जोखिम में डालकर आमजन की सेवा की। बदले में राज्य सरकार ने कर्मचारियों को वेतन कटौती, मार्च माह के16 दिन के वेतन पर लगी रोक, समर्पित अवकाश पर रोक आदि आर्थिक हमलों के रूप में उपहार दिया। कृषि पर्यवेक्षक संघ जिलाध्यक्ष कमलप्रकाश मीणा ने कहा कि वित्त विभाग की अधिसूचना से कर्मचारियों के वेतन से पहले ही वसूली की जा रही है। कई विभागों के विभागाध्यक्षों ने कर्मचारियों के रि-फिक्शेसन के आदेश निकाले हैं, जो अनुचित है।सहायक कर्मचारी संघ के जिलाध्यक्ष चंद्रप्रकाश पाठक ने कहा कि पूर्ववर्ती सरकार ने 7वें वेतन आयोग की सिफारिशे एवं पूर्व से चली आ रही वेतन विसंगतियों के निराकरण के लिए सामंत कमेटी का गठन किया था। जबकि सामंत कमेटी के गठन का महासंघ ने विरोध किया था। पटवार संघ जिलाध्यक्ष हरिओम भार्गव ने कहा कि वित्त विभाग के आदेश से सामूहिक अवकाश को नो वर्क नो पे की श्रेणी में माना गया है, जो संविधान की अवधारण के विपरित है इसे निरस्त किया जाए। ग्राम विकास अधिकारी संघ जिलाध्यक्ष ऋषिराज मीणा ने कहा कि समय-समय पर महासंघ के साथ हुए समझौतों, सहमतियों की क्रियान्विति समय पर नहीं करने से कर्मचारियों में असंतोष है। पेंशनर संघ से डाॅ. मधुकांत दुबे ने कर्मचारियों को एक जुट होकर हक की लड़ाई के लिए तैयार करना चाहिए। अनुसूचित जाति जनजाति एवं पिछड़ा वर्ग प्रकोष्ठ के जिलाध्यक्ष डॉ. रामस्वरूप मीणा शिक्षक संघ प्रगतिशील के जिलाध्यक्ष श्याम गौतम, पशु चिकित्सा कर्मचारी संघ के जिला मंत्री लाखन मीणाा न भी संबोधित किया। इसके अलावा शिक्षक संघ शेखावत के जिलामंत्री सतीश गौतम, आयुर्वेद कर्मचारी संघ जिलाध्यक्ष विष्णु गौतम, आयुर्वेद परिचारक संघ जिलाध्यक्ष राजकुमार मीणा, मीणा अधिकारी कर्मचारी संघ जिलाध्यक्ष लोकेश मीणा, शिक्षक संघ जिलाध्यक्ष सुनील शर्मा, ग्राम विकास अधिकारी संघ के प्रदेश प्रतिनिधि दुर्गाप्रसाद गौतम, जसवंत मीणा, धर्मेंद्र, फार्मासिस्ट एसोसिएशन जिलाध्यक्ष बुद्धिप्रकाश मीणा, एएनएम-एलएचवी जिलाध्यक्ष चंद्रकला बैरवा, कानूनगो संघ जिलाध्यक्ष रविंद्र शर्मा, वन अधिनस्थ कर्मचारी संघ जिलाध्यक्ष रामचंद्र मीणा, एटक कर्मचारी संघ रोडवेज जिला सचिव गोविंद चतुर्वेदी, विजय यादव, धनराज मालव मौजूद थे।

