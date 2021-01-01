पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मतदाता दिवस:लोकतंत्र के उत्सव में हर मतदाता बनें सहभागी

बारां3 घंटे पहले
  • जिलेभर में विभिन्न कार्यक्रम आयोजित कर कर्मचारियों को दिलाई मतदान करने की शपथ

11वें राष्ट्रीय मतदाता दिवस के अवसर पर राज्यपाल कलराज मिश्र के आतिथ्य में राज्य स्तरीय समारोह वीडियाे कांफ्रेन्स के माध्यम से आयोजित किया गया। समारोह के तहत राज्यपाल कलराज मिश्र ने मतदाता जागरूकता शपथ दिलवाते हुए प्रत्येक मतदाता को मताधिकार का उपयोग करने की बात कही। मुख्य सचिव निरंजन आर्य, मुख्य निर्वाचन अधिकारी राजस्थान प्रवीण गुप्ता, सचिव निर्वाचन आयोग पीसी मेहरा ने भी समारोह को संबोधित किया। वहीं राजकीय गर्ल्स पीजी कॉलेज में मतदाता दिवस पर जिला स्तरीय समारोह आयोजित किया। जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी कलेक्टर राजेंद्र विजय ने कहा कि लोकतंत्र के उत्सव में प्रत्येक मतदाता को सहभागी बनना चाहिए। सीईओ जिला परिषद बृजमोहन बैरवा, एसडीएम दिव्यांशु शर्मा ने मतदान को उत्सव के रूप में मनाने की बात कही। जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी ने लोगों को मतदान की शपथ दिलवाई। उत्कृष्ठ चुनाव कार्य के लिए बीएलओ, चुनाव कार्मिकों, संस्थाओं को प्रशस्ति पत्र प्रदान कर सम्मानित किया गया। बॉयज पीजी कॉलेज में राष्ट्रीय मतदाता दिवस पर प्राचार्य डाॅ. केएम मीना ने सोमवार सुबह 11 बजे कोविड-19 की गाइड लाइन की पालना करते हुए शैक्षणिक एवं अशैक्षणिक कर्मचारियों, अधिकारियों को मतदान के प्रति जागरूक करने के लिए शपथ दिलाई। इधर, मुस्लिम छात्र संगठन के जिलाध्यक्ष शाहिद इकबाल भाटी, जिला संयोजक दिलशाद खान व सलीम अहमद ने बताया कि राष्ट्रीय मतदाता दिवस प्रत्येक नागरिक के लिए अहम है। राजपुर| कस्बे के भारत निर्माण राजीव गांधी केंद्र पर सोमवार को मतदाता दिवस पर पंचायत सहायक हजारीलाल ओझा ने मतदाताओं को मतदान करने की शपथ दिलाई। इस मौके पर ग्राम पंचायत सरपंच शोभादेवी बंसल, सुमित बंसल, कैलाश मेहता, भगवत पंकज, हेमराज जाटव आदि मौजूद थे।कार्मिकों का किया सम्मानकिशनगंज| कस्बे में स्थित बालिका उच्च माध्यमिक विद्यालय में सोमवार को 11वां राष्ट्रीय मतदाता दिवस एसडीएम गौरव मित्तल की अध्यक्षता में मनाया गया। इस दौरान नवीन मतदाताओं का सम्मान किया गया तथा उत्कृष्ट कार्य करने वाले बीएलओ, सुपरवाइजर एवं कार्मिकों को प्रमाण-पत्र देकर सम्मानित किया। एसडीएम कार्यालय के आईए रवि नागर ने बताया कि निर्वाचन विभाग ने राष्ट्रीय मतदाता दिवस पर ई-इपिक कार्ड योजना शुरू की।अंता में भी दिलाई शपथअंता| कस्बे में स्थित एसडीएम कार्यालय में सोमवार को राष्ट्रीय मतदाता दिवस समारोह आयोजित किया गया। जिसमें निर्वाचक रजिस्ट्रीकरण अधिकारी एसडीएम रजत कुमार विजयवर्गीय ने मतदाता सूची में आॅनलाइन पंजीयन कराने, मतदाता सूची में नाम तलाशने की प्रक्रिया सहित एनवीएसपी पोर्टल की जानकारी दी। नव मतदाताओं को मतदाता पहचान-पत्र वितरित कर मतदान की शपथ दिलाने के साथ ही ई-ईपिक एप डाउनलोड करवाए। साथ ही निर्वाचन कार्य में उत्कृष्ट कार्य करने वाले सुपरवाईजर, बीएलओ व अन्य कार्मिकों को सम्मानित किया गया। वहीं साेरखंड खुर्द मतदान केंद्र प्राथमिक स्कूल में मतदाता दिवस मनाया गया। बीएलओ महावीरकुमार पोटर ने बताया कि कार्यक्रम में नवीन मतदाताओं का स्वागत कर पहचान पत्र वितरित किए। वहीं मतदाताओं को आॅन लाइन पोर्टल से पहचान पत्र डाउनलोड करने की प्रक्रिया भी समझाई। अंत में मतदाताओं को निष्पक्ष मतदान के लिए शपथ दिलाई। कार्यक्रम में संस्था प्रधान राजेश शर्मा, एबीवीपी के पूर्व जिला सह संयोजक प्रवीण शर्मा, वार्ड पंच राजेंद्र पोटर, राजेंद्र सुमन, जितेंद्र सुमन, मुकुट भील सहित 12 से अधिक मतदाता मौजूद थे।शाहाबाद| कस्बे में स्थित पंचायत समिति में कार्यरत कार्मिकों को राष्ट्रीय मतदाता दिवस के अवसर पर सोमवार को पंचायत समिति के सहायक विकास अधिकारी महेशचंद शर्मा ने मतदान करने की शपथ दिलाई। इस अवसर पर मनोहर मीणा, यतनकुमार जैन, लेखराज धानुक, धीरज चौरसिया सहित अन्य स्टाफकर्मी मौजूद थे।शाहाबाद| मुख्यालय के पंचायत समिति में कार्यरत सभी कार्मिकों को राष्ट्रीय मतदाता दिवस के अवसर पर पंचायत समिति शाहाबाद के सहायक विकास अधिकारी महेश चंद शर्मा की ओर से कर्मचारियों को मतदान करने पर जागरूकता के संबंध में शपथ दिलवाई गई। जिसमें मनोहर मीणा, यतन कुमार जैन, लेखराज धानुक, धीरज चौरसिया, समस्त स्टाफ कर्मी उपस्थित रहे।

