  Hindi News
  Local
  Rajasthan
  Kota
  Baran
  • Families Engaged In Managing Rescue From Corona More Than Band hawks And Catering confectioners, The List Of Guests Decreasing Daily

कोरोना इफेक्ट:बैंड-बाजों और कैटरिंग-हलवाई से ज्यादा कोरोना से बचाव का मैनेजमेंट में लगे परिवार, रोज घटती जा रही मेहमानों की लिस्ट

बारां4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • शादी समाराेह में 100 लाेगाें के ही शामिल हाेने की अनुमति, आज से फिर शुरू हाेगा शादियाें का सीजन

कोराेनाकाल में सरकार के नए आदेशों के बाद जिले में करीब 250 शादियों में मेहमानों की सूची में फ़ेरबदल होगा। पहले से कार्ड बांट चुके लोग अब मेहमानों को बुलाने को लेकर असमंजस में हैं कि किसको मना करें। 25 नवंबर काे देवउठनी एकादशी से शादियों का सीजन शुरू होगा।

4 महीने 24 दिन बाद शुरू हो रहे इस सीजन में पहली बार ऐसा मौका है जब शादी वाले घरों में बैंड-बाजे, कैटरिंग-हलवाई वालों से ज्यादा कोरोना का मैनेजमेंट करने के लिए मशक्कत करनी पड़ रही है। शादी वाले इन परिवारों में रोजाना मेहमानों की सूची बनकर बिगड़ रही है।

दरअसल, शादी समाराेह में राज्य सरकार ने सिर्फ 100 लोगों के शामिल हाेने की अनुमति दी है। जिला प्रशासन के अनुसार शादी समाराेह में 100 से अधिक लाेग शामिल नहीं हाे सकते हैं। लापरवाही पर 25 हजार रुपए का जुर्माना देना हाेगा।

बैंड संचालक भंवर भारती ने बताया कि शहर में करीब 30 बैंड हैं। इनमंे से अधिकांश की बुकिंग हो चुकी है। पहले एक बारात में 20 बैंडवादक जाते थे, लेकिन कोरोना काल चल रहा है, इसलिए अब एक बारात में 5 से 10 बैंडवादक ही जाते हैं। कोरोना को देखते हुए बैंडवादको की ओर से मास्क और सोशल डिस्टेसिंग की पालना की जा रही है।

यह चिंता..17 दिन में 8 सावे, फिर लग जाएगी लंबी रोक
इस साल नवंबर व दिसंबर में 9 सावे हैं। इन सावाें में बड़ी संख्या में लोगों को रोजगार मिलने की उम्मीद है। गौरतलब है कि अधिकमास और चातुर्मास के चलते 5 माह से शादियों पर लगी रोक 25 नवंबर को देवउठनी एकादशी पर तुलसी शालिग्राम के विवाह के साथ हटेगी। नवंबर में 3 और दिसंबर में 5 विवाह लग्न रहेंगे। यानी 17 दिन में 8 सावे रहेंगे। इसके बाद फिर लंबी राेक लग जाएगी। ऐसे में शादियों वाले हजारों परिवार तथा मैरिज पैलेस, हलवाई, डीजे व कपड़ा व्यपारियों की परेशानी बढ़ गई है।

पहले 200 लोगों की लिस्ट बनाई, दाेबारा 100 की बनानी पड़ी
शहर निवासी निखलेश सोनी का कहना है कि उसके भाई की शादी 11 दिसबंर को हैं। कोरोना संक्रमण को देखते हुए प्रशासन की ओर से अब गाइडलाइन में बदलाव कर दिया हैं। पहले सरकार की ओर से शादी कार्यक्रम में 200 मेहमानों की अनुमति कर दी थी। जिसे अब सिर्फ 100 लोगो तक ही सीमित कर दिया हैं। ऐसे में असंमजस की स्थिति हो गई हैं। अब परिवार की ओर से मेहमानों की दुबारा सूची बनाई जा रही है। साथ ही रिश्तेदारों को निमंत्रण देने के साथ ही गाइडलाइन की पालना को लेकर अपील कर भी रहे हैं।

गाइडलाइन...आपके यहां शादी है तो इन चीजों का जरूर रखें ध्यान

  • अधिक लोग एक जगह एकत्र नही होंगे।
  • शादी के आयोजन की सूचना संबंधित एसडीएम कार्यालय में देनी होगी।
  • अब तक की गाइडलाइन के अनुसार 100 से अधिक लोग आयोजन में शामिल नहीं हो सकेंगे।
  • डीजे पर प्रतिबंध है, नहीं बजाया जा सकेगा।
  • शादी में दो गज दूरी, मास्क, सेनेटाइजर सहित तमाम उन गाइडलाइन को फॉलो करना होगा जो सरकार की ओर से जारी की गई है।

मेहमानों की हो रही स्लॉट बुकिंग
सिद्धार्थ ने बताया कि शादी 25 नवंबर को हैं। सरकार की ओर से जारी कोरोना गाइडलाइन के अनुसार कार्यक्रम की सूचना प्रशासन को दे दी है। शादी में कोरोना गाइडलाइन की पालना हो और किसी को कोई ऑब्जेक्शन भी न हो इसके लिए मेहमानों को अलग-अलग समय बुलाया गया है। कार्ड देते समय ही उन्हें आने का समय भी बताया है। मेहमानों को मास्क लगाने, सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग को लेकर ही इंतजाम किए गए हैं।

^कोरोना संक्रमण को देखते हुए शादी-ब्याह आयोजन कि सूचना संबधित एसडीएम को देनी होगी। आयोजन में 100 लोगों की अनुमति रहेगी। ऐसे में आम नागरिक भी जागरूक हों। अगर कहीं पर सरकार की जारी गाइडलाइन व निर्देशो का उल्लघंन होता है प्रशासन की ओर से नियमानुसार कार्रवाई की जाएगी।
- इंद्रसिंह राव, कलेक्टर, बारां

