धान की उपज में कमी:धान की फसल तैयार करने में जुटे किसान

किशनगंजएक घंटा पहले
कस्बे में इन दिनों किसान खेतों में धान की फसल को तैयार करने में जुटे हुए हैं। हालांकि बारिश कम होने के चलते इस बार उपज की मात्रा कम ही निकल रही है। वहीं मंडी में भाव कब मिलने से किसानों में निराशा है। नारायण लाल, रमेश सुमन, महेंद्र चौधरी (गोपी) ने बताया कि इस वर्ष बारिश कम होने से धान की उपज बहुत कम निकल रही है।

जिससे किसानों में मायूसी है। कस्बे सहित क्षेत्र में किसानों ने नियत समय पर खेतों में धान की रोपाई व बुवाई की थी। इसमें सभी तरह के खरपतवार एवं उत्पादन बढ़ाने के लिए दवाइयां व पोष्टिक तत्व आदि भी डाले, लेकिन इस वर्ष कम बारिश के चलते धान की फसल सही तरीके से नहीं हो सकी। इस बार रुक-रुक कर हुई बारिश से फसलों में खरपतवार भी काफी पैदा हुआ। खरपतवार को हटाने के लिए खेतों में महंगे मजदूर भी लगाए। अधिक खर्चा करने के बावजूद भी कम ऊपज निकलना किसानों के लिए परेशानी बन गया है।

लागत ज्यादा, उपज कम
किसान राहुल चौधरी, हंसराज खंडावलिया व प्रहलाद नागर ने बताया कि इस वर्ष धान की उपज कम निकलने से पूरी लागत भी नहीं निकल पा रही है। धान की फसल में महंगी खरपतवार नाशक व उपजाऊ तत्व डालने के बावजूद भी प्रति बीघा चार-पांच क्विंटल तक ही धान की उपज निकल पा रही है।

