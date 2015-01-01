पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मावठ की बारिश:मावठ की बारिश होने से खिले किसानों के चेहरे, शाम तक होती रही हल्की बारिश

  • मौसम }केलवाड़ा, कस्बाथाना, देवरी, नाहरगढ़ और सकतपुर में हुई बारिश

क्षेत्र में एक दिन पहले तक दिनभर गर्मी से बेहाल लोगों को शुक्रवार को दिनभर हुई हल्की बारिश ने राहत पहुंचाई। वहीं मावठ पड़ने से खेतों में पानी दे रहे किसानों को भी खुश कर दिया। क्षेत्र में एक दिन पूर्व जहां दिनभर गर्मी पड़ने से लोग परेशान थे।वहीं शुक्रवार को मौसम का मिजाज एकदम बदला हुआ नजर आया। सुबह से ही आसमान में छाए बादलों की वजह से अंधेरा छाया रहा और दोपहर 12 बजे से रिमझिम बारिश का दौर शुरू हो गया जो देर शाम तक चलता रहा। बारिश से जहां सड़कों पर पानी भर गया वहीं खेतों में ट्यूबवैल से पानी दे रहे किसानों को भी राहत मिली। काश्तकार राजू राणा, सुनील खत्री, मनीष शर्मा ने बताया कि इस बारिश ने खेतों में अमृत का काम किया है। खेतों में खड़ी धनिया, सरसों, चना व गेहूं की फसल के लिए यह बारिश लाभदायक है। मावठ पड़ने से सर्दी भी तेज हो गई और वातावरण सर्द हो गया। दूसरी ओर शुक्रवार को होने वाले शादी समारोह में दिनभर हुई बारिश ने व्यवधान डाल दिया।कस्बाथाना. कस्बे सहित आसपास के इलाकों में शुक्रवार सुबह से ही मौसम का मिजाज बदला। क्षेत्र में शुक्रवार सुबह से आसमान में बादल छाने के बाद दोपहर बाद रुक-रुककर हल्की मावठ गिरने से सर्दी का असर बढ़ गया और किसानों के चेहरे खिल उठे। दिनभर आसमान में बादल छाने से धूप के दर्शन नहीं हुए। किसान चिरोंजी और बारेलाल ने बताया कि यह मावठ रबी की गेहूं, चना, सरसों सहित अन्य फसलों के लिए फायदेमंद हाेने के साथ गुणकारी है। उन्होंने बताया कि इस समय मावठ थोड़ी देर तक बारस जाए तो फसलों में रंगत आने की उम्मीद है। वहीं पैदावार में वृद्धि होने में भी सहायक रहेगी तथा मावठ से किसानों को सिंचाई में फायदा होगा। बड़ी रकम खर्च कर पानी खरीद कर फसलों की सिंचाई कर रहे किसानों को मावठ से राहत मिली है। जिससे किसानों के चेहरे खिले हुए हैं। फसलों में रंगत दिखाई देने लगी है। इस वर्ष क्षेत्र में बारिश कम होने से भूजल स्तर गहरा गया। जिससे किसानों को कुओं एवं ट्यूबवैलों से फसलों की सिंचाई करना मुश्किल हो गया है। अचानक मौसम में बदलाव से हल्की मावठ शुरू हुई। यह मावठ फसलों के लिए संजीवनी है। वहीं फसलों में लगने वाले कई तरह के कीट रोग से बचाव के साथ पैदावार वृद्धि में भी सहायक होगी। किसानों ने बताया कि जिन किसानों के पास फसल में पानी देने की व्यवस्था नहीं थी उन किसानों को मावठ गिरने से राहत मिली है। कुछ लोगों का मानना है कि यह मावठ कुछ देर के लिए अच्छी बरस जाती तो बहुत फायदा होता। क्षेत्र में हल्की बूंदाबांदी के बाद शीतलहर का दौर शुरू हो गया। शाम होते-होते लोगों ने घरों के आसपास अलाव जलाए। वहीं लोग सर्दी से बचने के जतन करने में जुटे रहे। इस वर्ष के सबसे तेज सर्दी आज ही देखने को मिली है। लोगों ने गर्म कपड़े स्वेटर, शाॅल, मफलर आदि पहनकर लोग घरों से निकले।देवरी. तलहटी क्षेत्र में गुरुवार रात से बूंदाबांदी होने के बाद शुक्रवार सुबह मौसम में अन्य दिनों की तुलना में सर्दी अधिक होने से ग्रामीणों को सर्दी का एहसास होने लगा। शुक्रवार दोपहर 12 बजे से कस्बे सहित आसपास के ग्रामीण क्षेत्र में बूंदाबांदी का दौर शुरू हुआ जो दिन भर रुक-रुक कर कभी तेज तो कभी हल्की बूंदाबांदी शाम चार बजे तक होने से ग्रामीण सर्दी से ठिठुरते जरूरी कामों से ही घरों से बाहर निकले। बूंदाबांदी होने से कस्बे के बाजार में भी दिनभर सन्नाटा पसरा रहा। इस साल क्षेत्र में बारिश कम हुई। रबी की फसलें गेहूं, चना, सरसों के लिए पर्याप्त सिंचाई की व्यवस्था नहीं होने व दिसंबर महीने का प्रथम सप्ताह गुज़रने के बाद भी दिन के समय धूप में तेज़ी होने से व रात के समय सर्दी का असर कम होने से फसलों में वृद्धि नहीं मिल पा रही थी। गुरुवार रात व शुक्रवार दिन में बूंदाबांदी होने से किसानों के चेहरे खिल उठे। मावट की बूंदाबांदी होने से मौसम में ठंडक बढ़ने से ग्रामीण सर्दी से बचने का जतन करते दिखे।नाहरगढ़. कस्बे व क्षेत्र में शुक्रवार सुबह से ही सूर्यदेवता के दर्शन नहीं हुए। सुबह से ही बादल छाए रहे। सुबह करीब आठ बजे से रुक-रुक कर बूंदाबांदी होती रही। उसके बाद दोपहर को बूंदाबांदी की गति बढ़ गई, जिससे सड़कों पर पानी बह निकला। दोपहर चार बजे करीब बूंदाबांदी बंद हुई। वहीं बूंदाबांदी के साथ हवा भी चलने से वातावरण में गलन बढ़ गई। शीतलहर ने ग्रामीणों को गर्म कपड़े पहनने को मजबूर कर दिया। बाजारों में खरीदारी करने के लिए ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों से लोगों की आवाजाही बहुत कम रही। किसानों ने बताया कि विशेष बारिश तो नहीं हुई, लेकिन जो बूंदाबांदी हुई वह भी फसलों में अमृत समान है। शुक्रवार को विवाह समारोह का सावा होने से और बारिश होने से विवाह समारोह में लोगों को परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ा।सकतपुर. नदीपार क्षेत्र के गांवों में शुक्रवार सुबह चार बजे से ही रुक-रुक कर रिमझिम बारिश का दौर शुरू हुआ। वहीं रिमझिम बारिश के साथ हवा चलने से मौसम सर्द हो गया। दिनभर आसमान में बादल छाए रहे। जिसके कारण सूर्य देव के दर्शन भी नहीं हुए। सर्दी के चलते ग्रामीण दिनभर गर्म कपड़ों में लिपटे रहे। बारिश के कारण खेतों में चल रहा लहसुन की निराई-गुड़ाई का कार्य भी रुक गया। बारिश होने से आम रास्तों पर पानी बह निकला। समाचार लिखे जाने तक रिमझिम बारिश का दौर जारी था।

