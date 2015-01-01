पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नुकसान हुआ तो सरकार व प्रशासन जिम्मेदार:किसानों को मिले पर्याप्त बिजली, नुकसान हुआ तो सरकार व प्रशासन जिम्मेदार : पूर्व विधायक मीणा

बारां4 घंटे पहले
  • बिजली की समस्या को लेकर किसानों ने खांडासहरोल जीएसएस पर धरना देकर जताया विरोध

जिले के शाहाबाद क्षेत्र के किसानों को फसलों की बुवाई के समय आ रही बिजली की समस्याओं को लेकर क्षेत्र के किसानों ने किशनगंज-शाहाबाद के पूर्व विधायक ललित मीणा के नेतृत्व में खांडासहरोल जीएसएस पर धरना प्रदर्शन कर जीएसएस को सुबह 11 से तीन बजे तक बंद कराया।धरने की अगुवाई कर रहे पूर्व मीणा ने कहा कि कोरोना महामारी के कारण किसान पहले ही परेशान हैं। ऐसे में बुवाई समय पर नहीं होती है तो रबी की फसल समय पर पक कर तैयार नहीं हो पाएगी। पूर्व में कई बार अवगत कराने के बाद भी बिजली निगम के अधिकारियों तथा राज्य की सरकार ने ध्यान नहीं दिया। उन्होंने कहा कि किसानों को छह घंटे बिजली देने की बात करके मात्र दो घंटे बिजली दी जा रही है। उसमें भी लगातार ट्रिपिंग होती रहती है। मीणा ने चेतावनी देते हुए कहा कि जल्द ही किसानों की समस्याओं का समाधान नहीं होता है तो वह मामोनी 132 जीएसएस को बंद कर नेशनल हाईवे को जाम करेंगे।पूर्व विधायक मीणा ने मौके पर पहुंचे बिजली निगम के अधिकारियों को आड़े हाथों लेते हुए कहा कि नौकरशाही को बिना किसी राजनीतिक दबाव के कार्य करना चाहिए। उन्होंने कहा कि सरकार के दबाव में कोष भरने के लिए किसानों की जबरन डीपियां उठाई जा रही हैं तथा वीसीआर भर कर उन पर अतिरिक्त भार डाला जा रहा है। जिसे भाजपा कतई बर्दाश्त नहीं करेगी। पूर्व विधायक मीणा ने तीन दिन के अंदर समस्याओं के समाधान की मांग करते हुए कहा कि बिजली निगम की लापरवाही के चलते किसानों को किसी भी तरह का नुकसान होता है तो इसकी जवाबदेही जिला प्रशासन व बिजली निगम की होगी।

