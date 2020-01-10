पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कलेक्टर को सौंपा ज्ञापन:गोपालपुरा बांध से पानी छुड़वाने को लेकर किसानों ने कलेक्टर को सौंपा ज्ञापन

किशनगंज13 घंटे पहले
तहसील क्षेत्र के गोपालपुरा बांध से खरीफ फसल के लिए नहरों में पानी छुड़वाने को लेकर नहरी क्षेत्र के किसानों ने रेलावन के ग्राम फूंसरिया में बैठक का आयोजन किया। जिसमें निर्णय लेकर कलेक्टर को ज्ञापन देकर अवगत करवाया। किसानों की बैठक में नहर कमेटी के अध्यक्षों के नही आने पर नाराजगी भी जताई। बैठक में किसानों ने फसलों में पानी की जरूरत को देखते हुए गोपालपुरा नहर में पानी छुड़वाने पर चर्चा की। बैठक के दौरान किसानों ने बताया कि 13 जून को हुई बैठक में गोपालपुरा बांध से सिंचाई के लिए तीन 3 फीट नहरों में पानी छोड़ने का निर्णय लिया गया था, लेकिन इस वर्ष बारिश कम होने के चलते बांध 26.3 फीट बजाय 21.1 फीट ही भर पाया है। करीब पांच फीट पानी कम से खरीफ फसलों के लिए नहरों में पानी नहीं छोड़ा जा रहा। जिससे किसानों को वाटर पंप व ट्रैक्टर पंप से फसलों में सिंचाई करने से आर्थिक नुकसान उठाना पड़ रहा है। वर्तमान में फसलों में पानी की समस्या बनी हुई है। गोपालपुरा नहर से जुड़े 80 प्रतिशत खेतों में धान की फसल है। धान की फसल को अभी दो पानी की और जरूरत है। किसानों के एक प्रतिनिधिमंडल ने जिला मुख्यालय पहुंचकर कलेक्टर को ज्ञापन सौंपकर सिंचाई के पानी की समस्या से अवगत करवाते हुए चेतावनी दी कि अगर जल्द ही नजरों में पानी नहीं छोड़ा गया तो किसान उग्र आंदोलन करेंगे। बैठक में भारतीय किसान संघ अध्यक्ष सरदार प्रताप सिंह, गुरमीत सिंह मित्ता, भूपेंद्र सिंह बरुनी, मांगीलाल मीणा, रामप्रसाद मीणा, प्रेमशंकर मीणा, देवलाल मीणा, बंशीलाल सुमन, महावीर गुर्जर, बंशीलाल मीणा, गुरदीप सिंह, जानकीलाल मेहता व हरदेव सिंह सहित कई किसान मौजूद थे।

