निकाय चुनाव 11 दिसंबर को:100 साल में पहली बार महिला चुनी जाएंगी नगर परिषद की सभापति

बारां3 घंटे पहले
  • 100 साल पहले 1920 में बारां में बनी थी पालिका, 2010 से है नगर परिषद, सभापति की सीट एससी महिला के लिए आरक्षित

नगर परिषद के चुनाव 11 दिसंबर को होंगे। 100 साल पहले 1920 में बारां में नगरपालिका बनी थी। इसके बाद से पहली बार महिला सभापति चुनकर पहुंचेंगी। ऐसे में महिलाओं में उत्साह देखा जा रहा है। उम्मीदवारी को लेकर कयास लगाए जा रहे हैं। वहीं कई दावेदार प्रमुख पार्टियों सहित निर्दलीय ही मैदान में उतरने को तैयार हो चुके हैं। महिलाओं के बीच कड़े मुकाबले होने से इस बार का चुनाव भी रोमांचक होगा। जनवरी 1920 में बारां नगरपालिका के लिए पहली बार हुए चुनाव में हीरालाल सूद उपाध्यक्ष बने। जो जनवरी 1920 से सितंबर 1926 तक रहे। नवंबर 1943 से मार्च 1950 तक बाबू नंदकिशोर अध्यक्ष रहे। साल 2010 तक 90 साल में एक भी महिला अध्यक्ष नहीं चुनी गई। हालांकि 21 अगस्त 2004 से 15 सितंबर 2004 तक प्रेमबाई कार्यवाहक अध्यक्ष रही। साल 2010 में नगर परिषद बनने के बाद से एक भी महिला सभापति नहीं बन सकी है। यानी 100 साल के समय में पहली बार यह मौका होगा कि नगर परिषद की बागडोर महिला के हाथ में होगी।

27 बार प्रशासकों के हाथ में रही कमानसाल 1920 में बारां नगरपालिका बनने के बाद से नगर परिषद बनने तक 27 बार प्रशासकों के हाथ में कमान रही है। सबसे पहले 1956 से लेकर 1958 तक दौलत सिंह कोठारी 2 साल तक पहले प्रशासक रहे। इस साल कोरोना संक्रमण के चलते अगस्त में चुनाव नहीं होने से वर्तमान में मनोज मीणा प्रशासक के रूप में काम कर रहे हैं। 20 साल से ज्यादा समय तक प्रशासक ने काम किया है। बारां में पांच साल पहले 2015 में हुए चुनाव में नगर परिषद क्षैत्र में 45 वार्ड थे। तब 150 प्रत्याशियों ने भाग्य आजमाया था। बारां में 37 हजार 385 महिला और 39 हजार 538 पुरुष मतदाता सहित कुल मतदाता 76 हजार 923 मतदाता नामांकित थे। परिसीमन के बाद अब नगर परिषद क्षैत्र में कुल 60 वार्ड हो गए हैं। अभी बारां नगर परिषद में 40 हजार 128 महिला और 41 हजार 894 पुरुष, 2 अन्य सहित कुल मतदाता 82 हजार 24 हैं। यानि पांच साल से अब तक 5 हजार 101 मतदाता बढ़ चुके हैं। हाल ही में मिले आवेदनों को लेकर प्रक्रिया चल रही हैं। ऐसे में मतदाताओं की संख्या में कमी और बढ़ोतरी हो सकती है।

